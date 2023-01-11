ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Franklin County Times

Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry

Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
Franklin County Times

City officials reflect on old year, look toward new

As 2023 gets into full swing, local municipalities are reflecting on the year past and the year to come. “One of the things I’m proudest of from 2022 is the ability of the city council to pass the budget where all city employees were given a four-step raise,” explained Russellville Mayor David Grissom. “One step is 3.14 percent, so 12.56 percent total.” He said the city will also pay up to $400 a month on family coverage health insurance.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life

Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
ALABAMA STATE
Franklin County Times

Education Corner: RCS offers something for every student

Since school began in August, we have been able to enjoy cheering on our fall athletic teams; watching great performances from our performing arts department, which includes our band, choral and theater groups; experiencing two great community-involved programs, the Hispanic Heritage Program and Veterans Day Program; and celebrating academic achievements at all of our schools.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday

An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident.  An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother.  The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal stabbing in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is dead following an alleged stabbing on Thursday on County Road 5. According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5 after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

