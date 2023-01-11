Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry
Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
wvtm13.com
"We're a deeply rooted community": Double Springs comes together after tornado
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — Double Springs is one of many communities around the state that suffered damage during Thursday’s storms. Like many communities, this isn’t the first time Winston County town has faced difficulty. It’s a small town but the people are proud of their resiliency.
Franklin County Times
City officials reflect on old year, look toward new
As 2023 gets into full swing, local municipalities are reflecting on the year past and the year to come. “One of the things I’m proudest of from 2022 is the ability of the city council to pass the budget where all city employees were given a four-step raise,” explained Russellville Mayor David Grissom. “One step is 3.14 percent, so 12.56 percent total.” He said the city will also pay up to $400 a month on family coverage health insurance.
New sheriffs take office in Colbert Co., Lauderdale Co. next week
Two new sheriffs will take office for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties on Tuesday, January 17.
Franklin County Times
Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life
Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
Franklin County Times
Education Corner: RCS offers something for every student
Since school began in August, we have been able to enjoy cheering on our fall athletic teams; watching great performances from our performing arts department, which includes our band, choral and theater groups; experiencing two great community-involved programs, the Hispanic Heritage Program and Veterans Day Program; and celebrating academic achievements at all of our schools.
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
ABC 33/40 News
Community reacts after radar-confirmed tornado touches down in Winston County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham warned of a radar-confirmed tornado moving to the northeast in Winston County. Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, people in the polygon were urged to take shelter immediately. Driving through Winston County, starting in Delmar, damage could be seen along many roads. There were power lines...
wcbi.com
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
Franklin County Times
Worldview from Franklin County: Decarbonization blueprint ignores limitations
The Biden administration has released its plan to decarbonize the transportation industry. As is usual with government reports, it is long on ideas and short on practical plans. This plan addresses most modes of transportation – road vehicles, rail, ships on the seas, air and pipeline. I see nowhere in...
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday
An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama. According to a social post by the police department, a...
Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident. An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother. The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
WKRG
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
WAFF
1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal stabbing in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is dead following an alleged stabbing on Thursday on County Road 5. According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5 after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.
