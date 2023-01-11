Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
actionnewsnow.com
Roads remain closed across Northern California as next storm moves in
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Friday morning across Northern California as a new storm is set to hit the area this weekend. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900.
actionnewsnow.com
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning. Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed. Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
The Seven Railroad Wonders of the Feather River Canyon | Bartell's Backroads
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — When the transcontinental railroad was completed in 1869, the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroad companies discovered a major flaw in the route over the High Sierra. The rails over Donner Pass are about twice as steep as most railroad tracks and take significantly more fuel to climb.
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 13, 2023
Rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville have required the closure of the newly constructed Lakeside Access Road, which will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year. With the road closure in effect, vehicle access to the Spillway Boat Ramp and Day Use Area will now be via Oroville Dam Crest Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP authorities say Peterson was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022. On Jan. 12, at approximately...
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
actionnewsnow.com
Non-profit opens new warehouse in Chico to help natural disaster victims
CHICO, Calif. - A local branch of Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, recently cut the ribbon on it's new warehouse in Chico. GEM helps provide things people would need after a natural disaster like food, clothing, and sanitation products. Among other items GEM supplies are MCRC safety gear, which the...
