Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Climber rescued after falling at Ouray Ice Park
Rescuers rushed to help an ice climber who took a big fall at Ouray Ice Park on Thursday afternoon. Ouray is located south of Montrose, about 330 miles southwest of Denver. Members of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc. had to lower a basket to get to the fallen climber. Other members of the team went into the gorge below the upper bridge to stabilize the climber's injuries.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Colorado man shot and killed his sleeping dad before driving across town drunk, according to affidavit
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation. On Friday night, Fremont County deputies are reporting they responded to the 400 block of S. Reynolds on reports of a person with a gun. Deputies found a deceased man with “signs of trauma.”
