Crested Butte, CO

Summit Daily News

CBS Denver

Climber rescued after falling at Ouray Ice Park

Rescuers rushed to help an ice climber who took a big fall at Ouray Ice Park on Thursday afternoon. Ouray is located south of Montrose, about 330 miles southwest of Denver. Members of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc. had to lower a basket to get to the fallen climber. Other members of the team went into the gorge below the upper bridge to stabilize the climber's injuries. 
MONTROSE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO

