House passes two Republican-backed abortion measures

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Republican-led House passed two abortion-related measures Wednesday in a move that reflects the new direction of the House under a GOP majority.

One bill dubbed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” would compel healthcare providers to sustain life for an infant that survives an attempted abortion, which is a rare occurrence.

“Thanks to our efforts, after dozens of unanimous consent requests, two discharge petitions, and countless hours of advocacy work, the House has finally taken action to ensure that every single baby born in the United States receives lifesaving medical care at their most vulnerable moment,” said the bill’s sponsor Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO). “We must remember today that children are not the only victims of born-alive abortions. Women, fathers, and whole families all suffer deeply from the loss of their child.”

The House also passed another GOP-led measure that condemns attacks on what Republicans call pro-life clinics and churches.

“Over 100 pro-life facilities and churches were attacked in 2022 alone,” said Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

We looked through the reported 125 incidents compiled by the conservative advocacy group, the Family Research Council. We found that most reported incidents involved destruction of property, while around 16 percent involved more serious attacks like violence against people and arson.

“Graffiti on the side of a building is not comparable to the stalking of doctors and nurses and the assaulting of patients who try to access healthcare,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “Yet 38 of the 39 incidents listed in this resolution concern attacks on property, not people.”

Prior to the votes, Republicans touted their push to pass measures that impose abortion limits.

“Our new House majority stands for life,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC).

Democrats slammed Republicans on the House floor.

“Who take pride in monitoring women’s vaginas. How dare you? How dare you? How dare you?” said Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

The Republican-backed abortion-related bills are not expected to pass in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

