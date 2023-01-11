ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs to give Sandberg statue, not ready to reunite with Sosa

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs plan to honor Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg with a statue outside Wrigley Field and put him in an exclusive club that includes Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, Ferguson Jenkins and Harry Caray. When it comes to Sammy Sosa, however, nothing has...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical.
Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter...
A's finalize $3.25M deal with Japanese pitcher Fujinami

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics finalized a $3.25 million, one-year contract Friday, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts. Fujinami would get $100,000 each for five, eight and 10 starts, $150,000 apiece for...
Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed...
