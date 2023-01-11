ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Puscifer To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3UnX_0kBX7TYI00
Puscifer.
The art-rock act Puscifer just released a new music video for “A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)”; the song serves as a memoriam to singer James Maynard Keenan’s beloved and well-known dog MiHo.

In addition, the group announced a new set of tour dates and will perform on May 28 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

“On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her two-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease," says Keenan in a press release. "We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed."


This spring, the band will release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from 2020's Existential Reckoning . Puscifer band members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the record.

The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle “Apocalyptical” (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer’s 2009 song, “Potions”), Phantogram revamp “Postulous,” Sarah Jones and Bring Me the Horizon’s Jordan Fish tackle “”Theorem,” Queens of the Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate Tony Hajjar for “Grey Area, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor and the Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland join forces for “UPGrade.”


Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer’s 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole , keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails) and BBC 1’s Daniel P. Carter.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets for the Puscifer concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

A Calm and Caring Dentist

Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'You never know what's going to happen': Former Cuyahoga County commissioner stars with Tom Hanks in new film

CLEVELAND — Peter Lawson Jones is a familiar name and face to those who know politics in Northeast Ohio. Very soon, Lawson Jones may become a household name in Hollywood. The former Cuyahoga County commissioner and state representative is co-starring with two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks in the new movie "A Man Called Otto," which is now in theaters.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

In Mix of Levity and Urgency, NOACA Entertains Clevelanders' Climate Worries

Despite plentiful crowd jokes and taxpayer criticisms, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, best known as NOACA, hosted what appeared to be a productive listening session for climate urgencies Tuesday evening. A massive Zoom conference splattered on screens throughout five locations, the public meets tapped the more existential fears on the minds of some 450 Northeast Ohioans—concerns for worsening floods, droughts, blizzards—with intent to, by this June, fine-tune and finish NOACA's Climate Action Plan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
801
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy