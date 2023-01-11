ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theregistryps.com

Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project

January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Portland

Lunar New Year — in its different iterations, such as Chinese New Year, Tết Nguyên Đán, and Seollal — is celebrated by a variety of East and Southeast Asian cultures, ushering in prosperity for the year ahead. The holiday is considered one of the most important on the calendar, and in 2023, falls on January 22.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work

Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
PORTLAND, OR
The Hill

Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE

