Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
theregistryps.com
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
Eater
Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Portland
Lunar New Year — in its different iterations, such as Chinese New Year, Tết Nguyên Đán, and Seollal — is celebrated by a variety of East and Southeast Asian cultures, ushering in prosperity for the year ahead. The holiday is considered one of the most important on the calendar, and in 2023, falls on January 22.
WOWK
New ‘Goonies’ house owner: ‘This was a purchase to preserve a landmark’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – About 10 years ago, Behman Zakeri stepped into the “Goonies” house in Astoria and told the owner he’d like to buy the home someday. Now he’s made that dream a reality. On Wednesday, the Kansas City native closed on the property....
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
Looking back at the Lewis and Clark Exposition
Portland's first and only world's fair drew more than a million visitors
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
Sky Zone trampoline park coming to Gresham’s College Square
Oregon is set to get its first Sky Zone trampoline park. According to Sky Zone’s website, the company plans to open a new location inside the College Square shopping center at 2990 Hogan Dr., in Gresham.
Dita Von Teese brings Glamonatrix burlesque tour to Portland
The “world’s biggest burlesque show” is coming to Portland’s Keller Auditorium as the Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, stops by the Rose City for her Glamonatrix tour.
Portland police considering moving headquarters to Old Town
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed it's in preliminary discussions of possibly relocating its headquarters to a large building in the city's Old Town neighborhood which has dealt with growing crime over recent years.
KGW
Concert tours, performing arts shows and more coming to Portland in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last year brought Justin Beiber, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator and Kendrick Lamar to Portland. This year will be another big year for music, performing arts and more in local arenas, concert halls, theaters and auditoriums. The Rose City can expect big names like icon and "Queen...
Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work
Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event Friday: spokesperson
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici's Communications Director Natalie Crofts.
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Portland tattoo shops offering flash tats for Friday the 13th
Clients can choose from a set menu of designs at a lower price
WWEEK
Portland City Hall to Begin Disbursing $500,000 in Relief Funds to Small Cannabis Shops and Workers
Portland cannabis businesses that are struggling with slumping demand and a rash of robberies can apply next week for $456,901 in relief funds taken from the 3% city tax on weed sales. The Office of Community & Civic Life will begin accepting applications for the money Jan. 16 and will...
Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
