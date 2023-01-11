ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
cbs17

Federal agency considers ban on gas stoves

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid health concerns. Recent studies including those from Stanford scientists have linked pollutants from gas stoves to respiratory issues and climate concerns. Stanford researchers said the gas appliances can emit carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and nitric oxides that can trigger breathing problems.
PennLive.com

Gas stove ban? Here’s why the federal government could take the cooktops away this winter

Well, if you do, be aware that it might just be bad for your health, and because of that the government is looking into doing away with them altogether. According to multiple reports, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a federal ban on such stoves because several scientific studies have shown that they have a negative impact on health, particularly, of children.
msn.com

Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race

Kellyanne Conway has argued that former President Donald Trump needs to shift away from bashing his critics and instead focus on more policies if he hopes to succeed in his 2024 presidential bid. When Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election despite not winning the popular...
Architectural Digest

Wait, What’s Going On With the Gas Stove Ban?

Blue teardrop-shaped flames heating the underside of a skillet is one of the kitchen’s most hypnotizing sights. So, when Richard L. Trumka Jr. of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed in a Bloomberg article published earlier this week that soaring concerns over the pollutants emitted by these ranges could lead to a possible gas stove ban, the public was instantly whipped into a frenzy over the potential loss of their comforting cooking rituals. But could such a mandate be implemented?
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The Hill

White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP

The White House is turning the tables on House Republican lawmakers when it comes to conservative-led spending proposals that Democrats warn could mean cuts to crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security.  The Biden administration is already building on a strategy it deployed during the midterm election season in which it highlighted talk from multiple…
msn.com

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...

