The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO