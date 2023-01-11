ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
columbuscountynews.com

Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
a-z-animals.com

Discover North Carolina’s Coldest January on Record

North Carolina isn’t usually considered among the coldest states in the US, but there are some parts of the year where it can get downright frigid! Finding the coldest temperature ever recorded is easy, but what about the coldest month on record? We found one of the coldest winters on record. Let’s discover North Carolina’s coldest January, plus learn a little bit about the weather in the state.
country1037fm.com

NC MEDASSIST Helps To Combat High Prescription Drugs’

Francene Marie interviews Jessica Yarzumbeck the Director of Communications and Marketing with NC MedAssist. NC MedAssist is the only statewide non-profit pharmacy in North Carolina that provides prescription and over-the-counter medications to neighbors in need at no cost. This is a caring non-profit that understands the needs of the many counties they serve.
WRAL

Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness

New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
country1037fm.com

3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents

A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
kiss951.com

Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
