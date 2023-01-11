Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
North Carolina's top 10 consumer complaints of 2022, according to attorney general Josh Stein
RALEIGH, N.C. — A report of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the North Carolina Department of Justice was released Thursday by Attorney General Josh Stein. In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. The top complaint: telemarketing/robocalls. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories:. Telemarketing/robocalls (6,034)
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
columbuscountynews.com
Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle
The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
NC AG reveals Top 10 scams of 2022, more than 24,000 complaints
The NC Department of Justice received almost 25,000 complaints.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
Discover North Carolina’s Coldest January on Record
North Carolina isn’t usually considered among the coldest states in the US, but there are some parts of the year where it can get downright frigid! Finding the coldest temperature ever recorded is easy, but what about the coldest month on record? We found one of the coldest winters on record. Let’s discover North Carolina’s coldest January, plus learn a little bit about the weather in the state.
More than half of NC’s counties are in CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19. That’s still better than last week
More than half of North Carolina’s counties still have the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities.
This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says
The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.
COVID-19 food aid will end in March
RALEIGH — In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end
COVID-19 in North Carolina: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
country1037fm.com
NC MEDASSIST Helps To Combat High Prescription Drugs’
Francene Marie interviews Jessica Yarzumbeck the Director of Communications and Marketing with NC MedAssist. NC MedAssist is the only statewide non-profit pharmacy in North Carolina that provides prescription and over-the-counter medications to neighbors in need at no cost. This is a caring non-profit that understands the needs of the many counties they serve.
WRAL
Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness
New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
country1037fm.com
3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents
A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
kiss951.com
Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
wcti12.com
Gov. Cooper signs executive order prohibiting TikTok, other apps for state employees
RALEIGH, Wake County — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT)...
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC files formal protest after Aetna health care awarded right to represent state employees
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has submitted a formal protest of the state's health plan after it lost the contract to third-party Aetna health care officially on Jan. 4.
