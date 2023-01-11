If you’re gearing up to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Chef Tracy Chang is planning the perfect takeout menu for the Lunar New Year at PAGU, and you can start getting your orders in now. Spend more time organizing a family lion parade and less time cooking with a bundle of Chang’s pre-made family recipes like Taiwanese beef noodle soup with oxtail and brisket, whole steamed branzino with ginger and scallion, kabocha mochi and more. Check out the full bundle menu below and order online here. The Lunar New Year bundle costs $299.00 and feeds four to eight people.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO