ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

What You Need to Know About WM Phoenix Open 2023

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is Feb. 6 to Feb. 12. From the tournament’s bag policy to the useful PGA Tour app, here are some things you need to know before heading to TPC Scottsdale for the “Greatest Show on Grass.”. – Stay up to date on the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NASDAQ

The 10 Best Places to Live in the West

Sometimes, you just gotta bring the lake to you. When you hear of a city like Tempe, Arizona — located on the northern edge of the Sonoran Desert about 10 miles east of Phoenix — a waterfront vista full of paddle boarders, kayakers and boaters might not be the first image that pops into your mind. Downtown Tempe will nonetheless treat you to those unexpectedly gorgeous views vis a vis Tempe Town Lake.
TEMPE, AZ
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Points and Travel

THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag

Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Optima Moves Ahead With $1B Arizona Development

Optima McDowell Mountain Village in North Scottsdale will have some 1,300 units spread among rental apartments and for-sale condominiums. Chicago-based Optima will break ground on an Arizona residential community, the $1 billion Optima McDowell Mountain Village, in North Scottsdale, Ariz., later this year. It has received all city approvals for the 22-acre sustainable mixed-use development.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy