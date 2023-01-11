Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Meet ASU’s latest Rhodes Scholar, a Mesa native who graduated with 4 degrees
A recent Arizona State University graduate has won a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Nathaniel Ross is one of 32 American recipients and is the first American student from ASU to receive the award in more than two decades. The Mesa native was a quadruple major, graduating with bachelor’s degrees in biology,...
fox10phoenix.com
Did you win? Check out the winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 13
PHOENIX - The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 13, 2023 have been selected. Jackpot for the drawing reached an estimated $1.35 billion, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing. The numbers drawn on Jan. 13 are:. 30. 43. 45. 46. 61.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
KTAR.com
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
fabulousarizona.com
What You Need to Know About WM Phoenix Open 2023
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is Feb. 6 to Feb. 12. From the tournament’s bag policy to the useful PGA Tour app, here are some things you need to know before heading to TPC Scottsdale for the “Greatest Show on Grass.”. – Stay up to date on the...
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
NASDAQ
The 10 Best Places to Live in the West
Sometimes, you just gotta bring the lake to you. When you hear of a city like Tempe, Arizona — located on the northern edge of the Sonoran Desert about 10 miles east of Phoenix — a waterfront vista full of paddle boarders, kayakers and boaters might not be the first image that pops into your mind. Downtown Tempe will nonetheless treat you to those unexpectedly gorgeous views vis a vis Tempe Town Lake.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
Points and Travel
THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
KTAR.com
Department of Energy helicopters to test Glendale radiation ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will measure background radiation Sunday-Wednesday using low-flying helicopters over Glendale. The Nuclear Emergency Support Team’s aircraft will make the safety inspections in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at State Farm Stadium on Feb....
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
fox10phoenix.com
Home and Garden Show: The largest home show in the Southwest returns to Phoenix
While it's still winter, but it is also time to think spring, and the annual Home and Garden Show is returning to the Phoenix area. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has a look.
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
multihousingnews.com
Optima Moves Ahead With $1B Arizona Development
Optima McDowell Mountain Village in North Scottsdale will have some 1,300 units spread among rental apartments and for-sale condominiums. Chicago-based Optima will break ground on an Arizona residential community, the $1 billion Optima McDowell Mountain Village, in North Scottsdale, Ariz., later this year. It has received all city approvals for the 22-acre sustainable mixed-use development.
