Perpetual liar George Santos is back at it. The congressman-elect, whose disastrous first day in Congress was Tuesday, claimed on his website that he voted “nay” on the House omnibus bill, which would be difficult given it was Dec. 23 and Santos had yet to take office. The head-scratching lie, first reported by The New Republic, came on the heels of him posting a press release announcing he’d been sworn in, which won’t officially happen until the House selects a speaker. And the House has struggled to do that as 20 Republicans deflected against Kevin McCarthy once again Wednesday.Read it at The New Republic

10 DAYS AGO