Husband of missing Massachusetts mom bought mops, tarps and tape after her disappearance, authorities say
Ana Walshe went missing shortly after midnight on New Year's Day and her husband Brian is currently in custody for misleading investigators. Authorities say surveillance video shows Brian at a Home Depot on Jan. 2 purchases cleaning supplies.
Georgia boy, 11, pulled from bike and attacked by 'loose' pit bulls loses part of ear, most of his scalp
GROVETOWN, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy is missing 70% of his scalp after he was pulled from his bicycle and attacked by three loose pit bulls while on a ride through the neighborhood. The boy, Justin Gilstrap, was missing half of his ear, had bites on his leg, and had...
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement.
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats
Rescue efforts are underway in California as the Golden State gets pummeled with storms. So far, the hazardous weather has killed 16 people and led to evacuation orders for nearly 50,000 residents across the state.
Four candidates vying for spot on Wisconsin's highest court
Four candidates are vying for one spot on Wisconsin's highest court in a race that could impact the ideological makeup of the state's Supreme Court.
Football coach accused of workouts that put kids in hospital
A high school football coach in Texas is suspended after putting players through a workout that was so rough it sent some of them to the hospital.
New details released in alleged ComEd bribery court filings
A 126-page legal document was filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the fast-approaching March 6 trial of Michael McClain and three others who are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to benefit ComEd.
New Illinois General Assembly members sworn into office
Wednesday was Inauguration Day for members of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly. Gov. J.B. Pritzker presided over the state Senate's ceremony in Springfield.
Illinois House passes assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign bill
Illinois is poised to become the ninth state in the country to ban assault weapons after the Illinois House on Tuesday approved legislation that will also stop the sale of high-capacity magazines. MORE: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/gov-pritzker-vows-to-sign-assault-weapons-ban.
Gov. Pritzker signs reproductive rights protections law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois bill to protect reproductive health care providers and their patients from legal action was signed into law Friday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation which also expands health care access and options across the state. The law comes at a time when many patients are...
Illinois lawmakers weigh heightened abortion protections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois lawmakers were working during the last day of their lame-duck session on a measure that would secure access to reproductive health care, which would make theirs the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The...
Cleanup begins after chemical plant fire in La Salle
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. at Carus Chemical at 1500 8th St. in La Salle, La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said.
