Stoughton, WI

oregonobserver.com

Boys basketball: Quinton Bush leads Oregon to OT win over Mount Horeb

Senior guard Quinton Bush’s seven overtime points helped the Panthers defeat Mount Horeb 81-76 at Mount Horeb High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Oregon erased a 10-point deficit early in the second half. The game’s leading scorer was Oregon’s Casey Schoenecker, who put up a monster statline and tallied...
MOUNT HOREB, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys swimming: Oregon’s Finnley Conklin wins three titles at Stoughton Invite

Oregon sophomore Finnley Conklin had a hand in winning three titles at the Stoughton College Events Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Stoughton High School. Conklin won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.70 seconds. He finished first in the 200 breaststroke (2 minutes, 6.51 seconds). Conklin teamed with junior Spencer Stluka, senior Oliver Wiedemann and senior Mason Konopacki to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.71).
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Wrestling: Oregon’s rally comes up short against Whitewater

Brandon Liddle and Seth Niday connected on early pins, but it wasn’t enough as the Oregon wrestling team lost a nonconference dual against Whitewater 48-30 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Whitewater High School. Liddle pinned Whitewater’s Odair Porras 4 minutes, 32 seconds into the 145-pound match to open the...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Letter: Oregon sculpture park gets non-profit status

The year 2023 is a new beginning for many things. The Friends of Oregon Sculpture Garden, Inc. is incorporated as a non-stock corporation. We have a Board of Directors. And we are excited to have recently received our non-profit status as a 501(c)(3). We wish to thank the Oregon community...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Ballots set for Town Board election in April

Deadlines to submit nomination paperwork for the spring election on Tuesday, April 4 passed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Incumbents and newcomers alike are contending for positions on the Town of Oregon Board. The Observer reached out to candidates and offered a flexible, written forum to (re)introduce themselves...
OREGON, WI

