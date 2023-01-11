ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F. proposes housing at DMV ahead of state planning deadline

By By Michael Toren, Molly Hetherwick
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Computer problems shut down the San Francisco DMV office for several hours Thursday morning. (Michael Toren/S.F. Examiner) By Michael Toren

In a city hard-pressed for streamlined development, an unlikely source for brand-new affordable housing has arisen: the DMV.

The Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1377 Fell St has begun planning a remodel for the property, not just for a building "identical in function" to the current office, but one with about 400 new units of affordable housing.

It's not a novel concept, but it's timely — the Jan 31 deadline for the City's eight year housing plan is looming large over San Francisco, and every unit counts.

So far, the state agencies involved have issued a "request for interest" on the project, said Fallon Okwuosa, spokesperson for the Department of General Services, which handles construction on state property.

This means the DMV is shopping around for developers to partner with until the request expires on Feb 3 at 5p.m.

"We have asked developers to provide a concept of what they could develop on the site if we solicited a mixed-use development," said Okwuosa. "No developers are competing for the project, and there is no estimated development completion time."

A previous "request for interest" from 2021 prices renovations for the Fell St DMV at a $23.8 million — but that's for a complete demolition of the building and reconstruction from the ground up.

Once built, the 2023 DMV site would be one of the larger affordable housing projects in The City. There's a range of appeal: the office is transit-accessible, and in a dense neighborhood.

Progressive city supervisor Dean Preston has been championing the project.

"It's a massive, state-owned property, with a mostly-unused parking lot," Preston said, according to NBC Bay Area . "If we're serious about hitting our affordable housing goals, developing the DMV site for large-scale, permanently affordable housing is a no-brainer."

California requires that every local government body submit a plan to accommodate the housing needs in their municipality every eight years or so, in order to keep up with demand and receive state funding.

According to the state Department of Housing and Community Development, "general plans serve as the local government’s 'blueprint' for how the city and/or county will grow and develop." It includes eight elements: land use, transportation, conservation, noise, open space, safety, environmental justice, and housing.

The state mandates that San Francisco's 2022- 2030 housing element must create a little over 82,000 housing units by 2031. However, the most recent update to the plan shows a 36,202 unit deficit from the total.

