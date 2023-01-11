Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday
The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
villages-news.com
CDD 1 officials ready to turn up heat on Sumter County over Morse Boulevard
Community Development District 1 officials are ready to turn up the heat on Sumter County with regard to safety concerns about Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. CDD 1 supervisors are hoping a $116,450 study will provide options for improving safety on Morse Boulevard where they believe the co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles has become unacceptably dangerous.
villages-news.com
The Villages releases information about trash pickup over MLK holiday
The Villages District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
villages-news.com
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
WCJB
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership. Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school. Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg officials hope to convert homeless camp to Habitat for Humanity housing
Leesburg commissioners are hoping to convert a homeless camp to Habitat for Humanity housing. In an unanimous vote Monday night, commissioners agreed to waive $42,000 in code enforcement fines owed on property located on Penn Street, south of Griffin Road and west of the commercial district on U.S. Hwy. 27.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
villages-news.com
Billy Franklin Sword
Billy Franklin Sword, 63, of Lady Lake FL, began his journey to Heaven on January 9, 2023. Billy was born on August 24, 1959, in Russell County, VA to his loving parents John and Beulah Mae (Fields) Sword. Although he was born in Virginia, Bill spent most of his life in Florida and was a proud Floridian.
villages-news.com
Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages
Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
villages-news.com
VHA president urges test at gates to make them easier to navigate
The new president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates is urging a test at gates in The Villages in an effort to make them easier to navigate. During this past week’s meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, Peter Russell of the Village of Pine Hills raised the idea of incorporating an eye-catching yellow into the gate arms.
villages-news.com
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
villages-news.com
VCCDD approves $1.5 million expenditure for firehouse renovation and mold removal
The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an expenditure in excess of $1.5 million for renovation and mold removal at fire station in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department’s Station 41 is located at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. Late last year,...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
villages-news.com
HUD apparently dragging feet on dead couple’s abandoned home in The Villages
The government is apparently dragging its feet with cleanup at a dead couple’s abandoned home in The Villages. The home located at 739 Cortez Ave. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. A complaint...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
villages-news.com
Mario Joseph Ragusa
It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old. Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
villages-news.com
Vilma D. Baragona
Vilma D. Baragona, 88 of the Villages, FL passed peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Dominic on January 9th. She was preceded in death by sisters Lillian Oliver, June Davis and sons Christopher and Rocky. Loved deeply by her family, Vilma was survived by husband Dominic, 5 children Tony, John, David, Pamela, Susan, sister Elsie, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
