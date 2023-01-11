ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots

After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon Fender's blue butterfly moved from 'endangered' to 'threatened' status

OREGON — On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the Fender's blue butterfly will be down-listed from endangered to threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, according to a release from the Center of Biological Diversity. This down-listing is based on the recovery of butterfly populations...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director

PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%

SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon State Police K-9 Mako turns 9

The Oregon State Police invite you to join them in wishing K-9 Mako a happy 9th birthday today. This sweet baby is one of the drug detection officers that assists in the detection of illegal drugs, recovery of stolen property, and the arrest of wanted persons on highways and in local communities.
OREGON STATE
kpic

OHA: Cautious optimism, but concern about hospital staffing

SALEM, Ore. — As we move into the fourth year of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is expressing cautious optimism, while also acknowledging the current strains placed on the healthcare industry. "Although respiratory virus activity in our communities remains high and our hospital systems are still...
OREGON STATE
kpic

A guide on how to pronounce Uiagalelei

It's time to address something on something on every Oregon and Oregon State fans' minds right now. It's something that’s going to be vitally important to know. Quarterback Dj just transferred from Clemson to the Beavers. And his younger brother Matayo just signed with the Ducks as a five-star...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon Department of Revenue to start processing tax returns January 23

The Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) announced Thursday that they will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on January 23, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns. The department says returns will be processed in the order they are received. They also said that they will...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon rep. plans to tackle food insecurity for college students

Too many college students are going hungry, Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said Friday during a discussion with officials from universities across the state. Prior to the pandemic, a report found 30% of all college students experienced "food insecurity" at some point in their college careers. However, the most recent survey...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon's Secretary of State urges state legislature to invest in elections

Oregon's Secretary of State is urging the state legislature to invest in elections. Secretary Shemia Fagan introduced her 2023 "Protect our Democracy" agenda, which she hopes will strengthen the election process. Particularly ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Fagan is asking for investments in staffing, while asking for legislation to...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy