ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois lawmakers weigh heightened abortion protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois lawmakers were working during the last day of their lame-duck session on a measure that would secure access to reproductive health care, which would make theirs the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy