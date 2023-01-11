Read full article on original website
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement.
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats
Rescue efforts are underway in California as the Golden State gets pummeled with storms. So far, the hazardous weather has killed 16 people and led to evacuation orders for nearly 50,000 residents across the state.
Illinois chemical plant catches fire, residents urged to avoid area
Residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday morning as emergency crews battled a major fire that broke out at a rural Illinois chemical plant, prompting the plant's evacuation.
Georgia boy, 11, pulled from bike and attacked by 'loose' pit bulls loses part of ear, most of his scalp
GROVETOWN, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy is missing 70% of his scalp after he was pulled from his bicycle and attacked by three loose pit bulls while on a ride through the neighborhood. The boy, Justin Gilstrap, was missing half of his ear, had bites on his leg, and had...
Cleanup begins after chemical plant fire in La Salle
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. at Carus Chemical at 1500 8th St. in La Salle, La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
Idaho murder suspect back in court
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing.
Indiana State Police report over 500 OWIs, 12 troopers hit by drivers in 2022
INDIANA - Over 500 drivers were cited for Operating Under the Influence (OWI) and 12 state troopers were struck by drivers in Indiana last year. The Indiana State Police Lowell Post reported some year-end statistics concerning public safety on Indiana's roadways. Troopers arrested 508 people for impaired driving last year....
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom bought mops, tarps and tape after her disappearance, authorities say
Ana Walshe went missing shortly after midnight on New Year's Day and her husband Brian is currently in custody for misleading investigators. Authorities say surveillance video shows Brian at a Home Depot on Jan. 2 purchases cleaning supplies.
Friends of Ana Walshe say they believe there is a slim chance of finding her alive
Friends of friends and family of a missing Massachusetts mom say they expect murder charges to be filed soon. This comes after disturbing evidence tied to the case was found in a garbage facility.
Four candidates vying for spot on Wisconsin's highest court
Four candidates are vying for one spot on Wisconsin's highest court in a race that could impact the ideological makeup of the state's Supreme Court.
Illinois House passes assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign bill
Illinois is poised to become the ninth state in the country to ban assault weapons after the Illinois House on Tuesday approved legislation that will also stop the sale of high-capacity magazines. MORE: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/gov-pritzker-vows-to-sign-assault-weapons-ban.
Football coach accused of workouts that put kids in hospital
A high school football coach in Texas is suspended after putting players through a workout that was so rough it sent some of them to the hospital.
Illinois lawmakers weigh heightened abortion protections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois lawmakers were working during the last day of their lame-duck session on a measure that would secure access to reproductive health care, which would make theirs the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The...
Gov. Pritzker signs reproductive rights protections law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois bill to protect reproductive health care providers and their patients from legal action was signed into law Friday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation which also expands health care access and options across the state. The law comes at a time when many patients are...
