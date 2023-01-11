ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Meet the 2022 nominees for Cleveland Public Library’s Unsung Hero award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library are recognizing new and emerging leaders in our city during the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. These Unsung Heroes are ordinary youth doing the extraordinary in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Felton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
AKRON, OH
thelandcle.org

Op-Ed: County Dems reformers make moves to eliminate party machines, strengthen Democratic Party

A big shift in Cuyahoga County politics is now underway, as a reform movement called Build Back Cuyahoga has filled the void left by the collapse of former county prosecutor Bill Mason’s political machine. Mason had wielded outsized influence in the county since the 1990s, helping to pick and choose who got elected through controlling the position of Cuyahoga County Democratic Party (CCDP) chair. After Build Back Cuyahoga’s strength was shown in two major victories in 2022, the movement’s vision for the future of Cuyahoga County politics appears to be bearing fruit.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'You never know what's going to happen': Former Cuyahoga County commissioner stars with Tom Hanks in new film

CLEVELAND — Peter Lawson Jones is a familiar name and face to those who know politics in Northeast Ohio. Very soon, Lawson Jones may become a household name in Hollywood. The former Cuyahoga County commissioner and state representative is co-starring with two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks in the new movie "A Man Called Otto," which is now in theaters.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

