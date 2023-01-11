Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland organization uses history, teaching of Martin Luther King Jr. to mentor young men
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “First of all, Servants of all.” It’s the motto for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. For over 120 years, the country’s first Black fraternity have molded young men into leaders. The Cleveland chapter is continuing that tradition with an initiative that is...
cleveland19.com
You can learn Northeast Ohio’s history of anti-slavery activism at Cozad-Bates House
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled off Mayfield Road between East 155th Street and Circle Drive is the oldest and only surviving pre-civil war structure in University Circle. The Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center has a mission to highlight Northeast Ohio’s history as a center of anti-slavery activism. “If we don’t...
cleveland19.com
St. Edward students reflect on MLK’s legacy: ‘Change is going to come from our generation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We must in strength and humility, meet hate with love.”. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke those words in 1957. Today, his message guides students at St. Edward High School in Lakewood. Humility is at the core of the school’s nationally recognized Diversity and Inclusion...
cleveland19.com
Unsung Hero: Ta’Shiyah Porter nominated for overcoming adversity to create change
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The celebration continues as 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We are highlighting local Unsung Heroes who live their lives honoring the teachings of the Civil Rights leader. UNSUNG HERO: Ta’Shiyah Porter. Eighteen-year-old...
cleveland19.com
Unsung Hero: Brittani Morman nominated for helping make Cleveland a cleaner community
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The celebration continues as 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We are highlighting local Unsung Heroes who live their lives honoring the teachings of the Civil Rights leader. UNSUNG HERO: Brittani Morman. Brittani Morman...
cleveland19.com
Knowledge is power: Sitting down with the Cuyahoga Community College president
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a sermon in 1959, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Science gives man knowledge, which is power,” and that is the theme of the 19 News commemorative MLK special. The goal of many educators across Northeast Ohio, is to make sure future generations...
cleveland19.com
Meet the 2022 nominees for Cleveland Public Library’s Unsung Hero award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library are recognizing new and emerging leaders in our city during the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. These Unsung Heroes are ordinary youth doing the extraordinary in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Felton...
University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events
AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
3-day rally scheduled to honor MLK Jr. Day and Jayland Walker
A 3-day rally in Akron will be held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jayland Walker starting on Jan. 13, according to a news release from Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend.
thelandcle.org
Op-Ed: County Dems reformers make moves to eliminate party machines, strengthen Democratic Party
A big shift in Cuyahoga County politics is now underway, as a reform movement called Build Back Cuyahoga has filled the void left by the collapse of former county prosecutor Bill Mason’s political machine. Mason had wielded outsized influence in the county since the 1990s, helping to pick and choose who got elected through controlling the position of Cuyahoga County Democratic Party (CCDP) chair. After Build Back Cuyahoga’s strength was shown in two major victories in 2022, the movement’s vision for the future of Cuyahoga County politics appears to be bearing fruit.
Cuyahoga County Republican Party names Emily Moreno Miller to leadership role
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Republican Party leaders have picked a former Trump campaign operative with deepening family ties to local GOP politics for a top leadership position. Emily Moreno Miller will be the Cuyahoga County GOP’s new executive chairman, the party’s second-ranking position, the county GOP announced on...
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
'You never know what's going to happen': Former Cuyahoga County commissioner stars with Tom Hanks in new film
CLEVELAND — Peter Lawson Jones is a familiar name and face to those who know politics in Northeast Ohio. Very soon, Lawson Jones may become a household name in Hollywood. The former Cuyahoga County commissioner and state representative is co-starring with two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks in the new movie "A Man Called Otto," which is now in theaters.
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Specials guests to appear at food drive in Muni Lot
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food distribution Thursday afternoon featuring special guests from Northeast Ohio as part of a Day of Service in honor of MLK Day.
John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death
The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.
West Side Market Cafe serves hearty breakfast and lunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The West Side Market Café is tucked in the back corner of the 111-year-old city market. The Café has had many iterations – Mary’s Place, Alexanders and West Side Market Cafeteria – before the current owners took over in 2002 and turned it into the Café.
