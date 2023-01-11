A big shift in Cuyahoga County politics is now underway, as a reform movement called Build Back Cuyahoga has filled the void left by the collapse of former county prosecutor Bill Mason’s political machine. Mason had wielded outsized influence in the county since the 1990s, helping to pick and choose who got elected through controlling the position of Cuyahoga County Democratic Party (CCDP) chair. After Build Back Cuyahoga’s strength was shown in two major victories in 2022, the movement’s vision for the future of Cuyahoga County politics appears to be bearing fruit.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO