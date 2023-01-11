Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Alzheimer's drug granted accelerated approval by FDA. These are the risks
CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for the Alzheimer's disease drug Lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline.
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Mystery Solved: “Angry” Immune Cells in Brain and Spinal Fluid Identified As Culprit
Immune cells in brain and spinal fluid become dysregulated and ‘a little angry’ as we age. Cerebrospinal fluid immune system is drastically altered in individuals with cognitive impairment. Discovery could potentially be used to treat inflammation of the brain. First thorough analysis of important brain immune system. The...
Most 'long COVID' symptoms after mild case of virus resolve in about a year: new study
A study out of Israel suggests most people with "long COVID" following a mild case of COVID-19 have their symptoms resolve after a year. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in.
Could you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms for highly contagious new variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
Report shares new details about death possibly linked to experimental Alzheimer's drug
The death of a participant in a clinical trial of an antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which is now under consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration, may be linked to the experimental drug, a new report shows.
WOLF
The Alzheimer's Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer's
(WOLF) — The Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research. In Pennsylvania there are over 280 thousand people living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Over a recent 20-year period, deaths from heart disease went down 7.3%, while...
Science Focus
Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear
The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
FDA approves drug-combo Airsupra to treat asthma in adults
Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday.
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
Blood markers could help identify rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease
A new breakthrough could help medical professionals spot a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease ten years before symptoms appear in sufferers.Scientists attribute this potentially groundbreaking claim to the discovery of blood markers in people who are in the very early stages of the neurodegenerative disease.The tell-tale sign is a protein called GFAP that can appear in the blood samples of such people, say researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.The scientists said their findings, published in the journal Brain, could lead to earlier detection of the disease and help slow it down with drugs.Charlotte Johansson, a doctoral student at...
As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
MedicalXpress
New study challenges previous ideas regarding Alzheimer's disease
A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is related to Alzheimer's disease. While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer's-related neurodegeneration, little is known about how the protein relates...
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
What We Know About Lecanemab, the New Alzheimer’s Drug
Good news came last week in the form of FDA approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug called lecanemab that’s been shown to slow down the disease’s progression in clinical trials. While it’s not a cure, this new drug offers some hope to patients. Read on to learn more.
Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
