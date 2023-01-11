ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found

Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
The Grand Rapids Press

Could you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms for highly contagious new variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
WOLF

The Alzheimer's Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer's

(WOLF) — The Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research. In Pennsylvania there are over 280 thousand people living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Over a recent 20-year period, deaths from heart disease went down 7.3%, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Science Focus

Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear

The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
BBC

HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
The Independent

Blood markers could help identify rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease

A new breakthrough could help medical professionals spot a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease ten years before symptoms appear in sufferers.Scientists attribute this potentially groundbreaking claim to the discovery of blood markers in people who are in the very early stages of the neurodegenerative disease.The tell-tale sign is a protein called GFAP that can appear in the blood samples of such people, say researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.The scientists said their findings, published in the journal Brain, could lead to earlier detection of the disease and help slow it down with drugs.Charlotte Johansson, a doctoral student at...
MedicalXpress

New study challenges previous ideas regarding Alzheimer's disease

A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is related to Alzheimer's disease. While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer's-related neurodegeneration, little is known about how the protein relates...
sixtyandme.com

Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic

Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
The Healthy

What We Know About Lecanemab, the New Alzheimer’s Drug

Good news came last week in the form of FDA approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug called lecanemab that’s been shown to slow down the disease’s progression in clinical trials. While it’s not a cure, this new drug offers some hope to patients. Read on to learn more.
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...

