A new breakthrough could help medical professionals spot a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease ten years before symptoms appear in sufferers.Scientists attribute this potentially groundbreaking claim to the discovery of blood markers in people who are in the very early stages of the neurodegenerative disease.The tell-tale sign is a protein called GFAP that can appear in the blood samples of such people, say researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.The scientists said their findings, published in the journal Brain, could lead to earlier detection of the disease and help slow it down with drugs.Charlotte Johansson, a doctoral student at...

4 DAYS AGO