wshu.org
Democrats want to spend Connecticut's surplus on relief for housing, tax and energy costs
Connecticut Democrats are taking advantage of the state’s current fiscal buoyancy to push a legislative agenda that includes a number of socially liberal programs this year. The agenda would help boost the state’s economy by making it more attractive for young families, said Bob Duff, state Senate majority leader.
wshu.org
Connecticut State Route 8 is getting an $80 million upgrade
The Naugatuck Valley portion of Route 8 is set to receive nearly $80 million in upgrades. Federal funding will cover $60 million, and the state will pay the rest. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced the project alongside Don Shubert, President of the Connecticut Construction Industries Association. “Due to the...
wshu.org
Proposal provides no-cost school meals at every public school in Connecticut
Connecticut school officials are concerned that students are going hungry following the end of a federal pandemic program that made free school meals possible for all. The program gave $30 million to school districts in the state but ended last fall. “I’m frustrated that I have students in every school...
wshu.org
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
wshu.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
wshu.org
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued across the Bay Area and Central Valley, including in...
wshu.org
Las Vegas Sands pursues a downstate casino license at old Nassau Coliseum site
Las Vegas Sands, the resort company and casino, announced Thursday that it will pursue a license to operate an entertainment destination and casino on the property of the former Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale. Sands Corp. is vying for one of three downstate casino licenses up for grabs from the...
wshu.org
Long Island faith leaders unify against a rise in hate crimes
Faith leaders have organized to spread a message of unity against a string of hate crimes on Long Island and nationally. Over 30 anti-hate activities will be offered at places of worship across Long Island during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The goal is to learn from the civil rights movement to find ways to identify and overcome prejudice against LGBTQ, Asian, Latino, and African American people in the community.
wshu.org
New York Republicans differ over whether Rep. George Santos should resign
Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to face scrutiny for fabricating his background including his education, employment and financial history. Several Republicans in the state have called for him to resign, but others say it's not their place to make that call. Santos has said he will not step down.
