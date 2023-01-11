ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut State Route 8 is getting an $80 million upgrade

The Naugatuck Valley portion of Route 8 is set to receive nearly $80 million in upgrades. Federal funding will cover $60 million, and the state will pay the rest. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced the project alongside Don Shubert, President of the Connecticut Construction Industries Association. “Due to the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
MONTVILLE, CT
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages

Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued across the Bay Area and Central Valley, including in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Island faith leaders unify against a rise in hate crimes

Faith leaders have organized to spread a message of unity against a string of hate crimes on Long Island and nationally. Over 30 anti-hate activities will be offered at places of worship across Long Island during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The goal is to learn from the civil rights movement to find ways to identify and overcome prejudice against LGBTQ, Asian, Latino, and African American people in the community.
New York Republicans differ over whether Rep. George Santos should resign

Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to face scrutiny for fabricating his background including his education, employment and financial history. Several Republicans in the state have called for him to resign, but others say it's not their place to make that call. Santos has said he will not step down.
NEW YORK STATE

