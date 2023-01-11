Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments
… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Closures on Multiple Major Roads] Heavy Rains, Strong Winds: Highway Overview for the Emerald Counties
A strong storm brought in downpours and heavy winds overnight from the Oregon border to the Bay Area but major roadways are holding up other than Hwy 36 and 96. Smaller roads are experiencing some damage so avoid travel if possible. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “The...
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
northcountydailystar.com
Haley Smith of Belching Beaver Brewery Appointed President of San Diego Brewers Guild Board
San Diego, Calif. – San Diego Brewers Guild, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization that promotes local small businesses and entrepreneurs of craft beer, this week appointed Haley Smith of Oceanside’s Belching Beaver Brewery as President of its Board of Directors for the 2023 calendar year. Executive Director Paige McWey Acers made the announcement.
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
northcountydailystar.com
Erik A. Groset Appointed to fill Vallecitos Water District’s Vacant Board Seat
San Marcos, CA – During a special meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Vallecitos Water District Board of Directors selected Carlsbad resident Erik A. Groset to fill their vacant Division 4 Board seat. He will represent parts of San Marcos, Carlsbad, and portions of the Lake San Marcos community and assist in setting District water and sewer direction through November 5, 2024.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
Hiker has most NorCal reaction to waterspout off Sonoma Co. coast
In the video, you can see the whirling column of air and water mist as the hiker says, "dope, it's an ocean tornado!"
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
mendofever.com
Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah
A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
sandiegoville.com
Decades-Old Northern California Chain DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Ending Run In San Diego's North County
Northern California's six decades-old DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is closing its sole area location in San Diego's North County after only a short run. In 1956, Mamma and Papa Di Cicco and their four sons opened the first DiCicco's Italian Restaurant in Fresno, CA. Over the years, members of the DiCicco's family have opened nearly 20 restaurants around California, many of which are independently owned and operated. For the San Diego location, Sandy DiCicco partnered with San Diego's Grand Restaurant Group (Bellamy's, Nick & G's, Giaola Italian Kitchen, Cork & Knife, Alejandra’s Fine Mexican Food & Cantina) to bring her family's legacy to Escondido.
