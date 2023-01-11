ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Wires down prompt power outages in Red Bank Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — More than 200 EPB customers were without power on Saturday night, due to a telephone pole being knocked down. Culver Street and Lyndon Avenue intersection were closed to traffic as crews worked on repairs. We reached out to Red Bank Police for details. Southbound Dayton Boulevard...
RED BANK, TN
WTVC

Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning

Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVCFOX

"Free Hearts" helps train families of incarcerated loved ones in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, TN. — A Tennessee statewide organization is helping families impacted by incarceration. Free Hearts traveled to Chattanooga this weekend and offered services to families with loved ones in Silverdale Detention Center. Desmond Brown says his brother DaQuarius Jay dealt with medical neglect at Silverdale Detention Center. It's not...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pedestrian Remains Critical

Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Residential Development Proposed for Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A residential development proposed in April has reached the next steps of being approved, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Riverton Residential Development would be a mixed-use residential community near downtown Chattanooga. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a public notice...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

