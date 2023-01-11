Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Wires down prompt power outages in Red Bank Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — More than 200 EPB customers were without power on Saturday night, due to a telephone pole being knocked down. Culver Street and Lyndon Avenue intersection were closed to traffic as crews worked on repairs. We reached out to Red Bank Police for details. Southbound Dayton Boulevard...
Englewood library closes after meth residue found in exhaust pipes
The City of Englewood Public Library is closed temporarily after testing showed methamphetamine contamination in exhaust vents, according to a news release. On Jan. 6, the City of Englewood tested its restrooms and other surfaces in the Public Library and the restrooms on the second floor of its Civic Center, according to a City statement.
WTVC
Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning
Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
WTVCFOX
McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
WTVCFOX
"Free Hearts" helps train families of incarcerated loved ones in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — A Tennessee statewide organization is helping families impacted by incarceration. Free Hearts traveled to Chattanooga this weekend and offered services to families with loved ones in Silverdale Detention Center. Desmond Brown says his brother DaQuarius Jay dealt with medical neglect at Silverdale Detention Center. It's not...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee advocates call for change with foster children facing lack of stable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 900 foster children in Chattanooga are stuck in an unstable system. A new report reveals the state's instability rate is double the national average and has been increasing for years now. Friday we spoke to local experts about the state's plan to address the...
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
chattanoogapulse.com
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-Of-Life Support Program
Welcome Home of Chattanooga is starting a new support group for those who have received a terminal diagnosis or are facing death soon. The group is open to the public and can be attended on Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. in-person at 3131 Quiet Creek Trail or via Zoom.
WDEF
Residential Development Proposed for Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A residential development proposed in April has reached the next steps of being approved, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Riverton Residential Development would be a mixed-use residential community near downtown Chattanooga. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a public notice...
WTVCFOX
VEC accountant sentenced for swindling almost $1M while on the job in Decatur
DECATUR, Tenn. — A man who swindled almost $1 million while on the job with the Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) learned this week how long he'll spend in prison. A judge sentenced 46-year-old Jason Kittle of Athens to 17 years in prison. He also must pay $981,981.32 in restitution to VEC.
WATE
3 tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson and Meigs counties, National Weather Service says
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people. The twisters toppled trees and power lines, toppled...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
