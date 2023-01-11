Read full article on original website
Post Register
Man United flying high after City win and Liverpool loss
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It was a very good day for Manchester United, whose revival under Erik ten Hag is really taking shape. As if victory against Manchester City in the 189th Manchester derby wasn't enough for fans rejoicing at Old Trafford on Saturday, there was bonus news a few hours later when Liverpool was stunned by Brighton 3-0 in the English Premier League.
Post Register
PSG upset after Paris mayor says its stadium is not for sale
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was surprised and disappointed after city Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the club's Parc des Princes home was not for sale. That meant PSG will not be able to buy its own ground outright.
Post Register
Lens wins 10th home match, Marseille wins 6th straight game
PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Lens made it 10 straight home wins in the French league after beating struggling Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday. Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski nailed a penalty kick in the 59th minute with a powerful strike past goalkeeper Benoît Costil, who guessed the right way.
Post Register
Sociedad beats 10-man Bilbao 3-1 in Basque derby
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It was a night of revelry in San Sebastián as Real Sociedad rolled over its fiercest rival and celebrated one of its most beloved players scoring his first goal since a long injury layoff. Mikel Oyarzabal netted his first goal in 10 months after...
Post Register
Forest beats Leicester 2-0 and boosts EPL survival hopes
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Brennan Johnson scored twice as Nottingham Forest boosted its chance of English Premier League survival by beating Leicester 2-0 on Saturday. The result moved Forest above its East Midlands rival and five points clear of the relegation zone.
Post Register
Fernandez de Oliveira takes 4-shot lead in Latin Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina had a record day at Grand Reserve to build a four-shot lead Saturday in the Latin America Amateur Championship, leaving him one round away from a spot in the Masters and U.S. Open. Fernandez de Oliveira, who...
