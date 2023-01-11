Read full article on original website
Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi, state’s top doctor says
Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
Mississippi Gov. Seeks to Eliminate Income Tax
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, he announced this week. Reeves filed paperwork last week to run for re-election, and he announced that if he maintains his gubernatorial post there is "a path" for the state's income tax to be nixed.
Jackson Free Press
New Lawsuit: Mississippi Prison Has 'Abhorrent Conditions'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman is a violent, rat-infested place where inmates live in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs are routinely ignored, attorneys say in a new lawsuit filed on behalf of 152 prisoners. The suit was filed in federal court...
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi business group whose members worry his office is standing in the way of waterfront development. Back in November, the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club sent a letter to Secretary Watson asking that he...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
wtva.com
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announces run for governor
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has announced he is running for governor. The announcement came Thursday in a video where the Democrat introduced himself and criticized Republican incumbent Tate Reeves, describing him as "a man with zero conviction and maximum corruption." Presley's entry into...
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
wtva.com
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there are six deaths in the state following the severe weather. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," the governor said in a tweet.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
WLBT
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
Mississippi doctor, clinic to pay more than $1.8 million after bilking government with false Medicare, Medicaid claims
A Mississippi Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine clinic and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million after bilking the federal government by filing false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, it’s owner Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a subsidiary Champion Orthopedics, have agreed to pay $1,870,714.83...
WLBT
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
breezynews.com
Baby’s Death Blamed on COVID
The death of a Mississippi infant is being blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department says the baby is the second in the state under one year of age to die from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020. But there’ve been 12 other pediatric COVID deaths including three children between the ages of 1 and 5, one between 6 and 10 and eight deaths among youngsters ages 11 through 17. The Health Department is calling the latest death “a stark reminder” of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID and up to date on booster shots to protect not only yourself but others around you including babies who may not be old enough to get the vaccine.
