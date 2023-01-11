CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”

