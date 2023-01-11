Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There’s a chill in the air, but it doesn’t stop the roses from popping up this week. Roses: To Lima natives Tyler Ulis and Tre Cobbs, who’ve each landed on the coaching staffs of major Division I colleges as graduate assistants. Ulis is at Kentucky, while Cobbs is at Memphis.
Lima News
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf triumphs against Ottoville
OTTAWA — Karsyn Erford (17), Katie Kaufman (11) and Myka Aldrich (10) each scored in double digits for the Titans. Erica Thorbahn had 13 points and Paige Turnwald scored five for the Big Green. Celina 43, LCC 35. LIMA — Taylor Klingshirn had 15 points and Amelia Lutz scored...
Lima News
P-G edges DSJ in boys basketball
DELPHOS — Pandora-Gilboa recovered from a 21-16 halftime deficit for a 51-49 boys high school basketball victory Saturday against Delphos St. John’s. Aiden Harris (11), Derek Maag (10) and Jake Maag (10) each scored in double digits for P-G. Cameron Elwer had 19 points Landen Grothaus scored 12 for DSJ.
Lima News
Boys basketball: Lima Senior holds off Ottawa-Glandorf
LIMA — Lima Senior needed a tremendous defensive effort and some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to hold off Ottawa-Glandorf, 52-48 in front of a near capacity crowd in a non league affair Saturday night. The Spartans, who had lost its last three of four, improves to...
Lima News
Boys basketball: Lima Senior unable to hold off Findlay
LIMA — Findlay weathered the storm early and found smooth sailing in the second half on its way to a 47-36 boys basketball win at Lima Senior on Friday night. The Trojans (10-3, 6-1 Three Rivers Athletic Conference) fell behind very early, led 23-20 at halftime and were in control most of the second half as Lima Senior dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the TRAC.
Lima News
Roundup: Spencerville turns away LCC
LIMA — Spencerville improved to 11-1 on the season with a 64-52 boys high school basketball victory Friday night against Lima Central Catholic. The Thunderbirds fell to 4-6. No other information was received about this game by deadline. Continental 42,. Fort Jennings 37. FORT JENNINGS — Konnor Knipp-Williams had...
Lima News
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf turns back Bath
BATH TOWNSHIP — Veteran Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball head coach Troy Yant had an idea of what to expect when his team invaded Bath Thursday night for a key Western Buckeye League showdown. However, Yant realized it wasn’t going to be easy to overcome. Bath’s 2-3 zone kept Ottawa-Glandorf...
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
Lima News
Olivet Nazarene names dean’s list
BOURBONNAIS, IL — Kaitlyn Engle of Wapakoneta, Evan Unruh of Lima and Caleb Zimmerman of Spencerville have been named to the Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Delphos native awarded Masters of Engineering degree
AMES, IA — Stephen Mangette, from Delphos, Ohio, was one of nearly 1800 graduates of Iowa State University in December at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Mangette received a Master of Engineering degree in electrical engineering. Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Studebaker … something different
OTTOVILLE – Don Dunbar considers himself to be lucky to own a 1958 Studebaker. The vehicle met all of the criteria the 82-year-old Ottoville man had when he went car shopping two years ago. There was no rust on the body and the interior was clean. The car also...
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
Lima News
Births
Jan. 9 — Sydney Evans and Nathan Lange, Delphos, girl; Brittany and Josh Hutchinson, Lima, girl; Amanda and Jordan Moreo, Spencerville, girl. Jan. 10 — Ash Dameron and Hunter French, Lima, boy; Kylie Fuhrhop and Chris Compton, Lima, boy; Katelyn and Austin Sloan, Wapakoneta, boy. Jan. 11 —...
Lima News
Bringing him home: Missing Lima WWII airman found
LIMA — The images of flag-draped coffins bringing deceased soldiers home from war can often bring out intense emotion, especially from members of the military and their families. However, as grief-filled as those moments can be, losing a soldier and not having a body to lay to rest can add even more pain and heartache for families.
Lima News
School delays for Thursday, Jan. 12
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Thursday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Bath schools: Two-hour delay. Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Delphos schools: Two-hour delay. Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay,...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
‘This was his corner’: Springfield community honors shop owner with vigil
"Smart guy," Joe Marler, the previous butcher shop owner, said of Gill. "Wanted to run his own business. Did a great job with it. Started out with all borrowed money, worked hard, honest and paid it back. He bought the house next door to live in, so this was his corner."
Comments / 0