GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO