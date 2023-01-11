Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
Lima News
Births
Jan. 9 — Sydney Evans and Nathan Lange, Delphos, girl; Brittany and Josh Hutchinson, Lima, girl; Amanda and Jordan Moreo, Spencerville, girl. Jan. 10 — Ash Dameron and Hunter French, Lima, boy; Kylie Fuhrhop and Chris Compton, Lima, boy; Katelyn and Austin Sloan, Wapakoneta, boy. Jan. 11 —...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Want to learn more about and better appreciate nature? Check out “A Year in the Life,” which will take participants on a visual journey through the seasonal progressions of nature. The event will take place at the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District’s McElroy Environmental Education Center, 2355 Ada Road, Lima.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation
TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 5
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure from Edwin L. Suter, Ottawa, and Lou A. Suter, Ottawa, in the amount of $17,854.98, plus interest and costs. Jan. 3. Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, Ind., was granted a foreclosure from Bernadette F. Bear, Cloverdale, in the amount of...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Delphos native awarded Masters of Engineering degree
AMES, IA — Stephen Mangette, from Delphos, Ohio, was one of nearly 1800 graduates of Iowa State University in December at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Mangette received a Master of Engineering degree in electrical engineering. Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.
Lima News
Payne speaks to Sertoma meeting
LIMA —Lima Municipal Court Magistrate John Payne addressed the Lima Noon Sertoma on Thursday with a talk about his work overseeing the Veterans’ Court of Allen County. “I think people were highly engaged and captured the essence of what we want to do and help veterans and restore them in our community,” said Payne after the meeting. “That’s our heart at Lima Municipal Court is to help people that come in front of us.”
Lima News
Real Wheels: Studebaker … something different
OTTOVILLE – Don Dunbar considers himself to be lucky to own a 1958 Studebaker. The vehicle met all of the criteria the 82-year-old Ottoville man had when he went car shopping two years ago. There was no rust on the body and the interior was clean. The car also...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
Lima News
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Lima News
School delays for Thursday, Jan. 12
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Thursday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Bath schools: Two-hour delay. Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Delphos schools: Two-hour delay. Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay,...
Sidney camper fire spreads, kills 3 pets
Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.
Lima News
Olivet Nazarene names dean’s list
BOURBONNAIS, IL — Kaitlyn Engle of Wapakoneta, Evan Unruh of Lima and Caleb Zimmerman of Spencerville have been named to the Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
Lima News
Roundup: Spencerville turns away LCC
LIMA — Spencerville improved to 11-1 on the season with a 64-52 boys high school basketball victory Friday night against Lima Central Catholic. The Thunderbirds fell to 4-6. No other information was received about this game by deadline. Continental 42,. Fort Jennings 37. FORT JENNINGS — Konnor Knipp-Williams had...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/12/2023
GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
