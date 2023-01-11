Poetry Slam kicking off new year at Vibe

There will be something for everyone at Friday’s Lima Land Poetry Slam at Vibe Coffeehouse.

LIMA — A popular monthly art event will return Friday for the first time this year.

The Lima Land Poetry Slam will welcome poets, musicians, rappers and singers to the stage again at 7:30 p.m. at Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe.

“I feel like during winter a lot of people go through a hibernation, but they have a lot of introspective thought as well,” said host Ashley Cook. “A lot of beautiful art comes blossoming in the spring and summer and I’m really excited to see what people have been learning about themselves and about the world. I’m excited to see what they have to express after this kind of dark and gloomy winter.”

Cook said that people can look forward to the same great expression that normally takes place at the poetry slams.

“Poetry slams are really cool in the sense that they’re open to poets, musicians, rappers and singers, so we always have a wide variety of artists and all kinds of different pieces,” she said. ” It’s a blending of everything that we have in Lima. So you can look forward to seeing a great array of all the beautiful people we have in town and just witnessing the camaraderie that happens when people are vulnerable.”

For three rounds, local artists will get to share their work in a free open mic format that anyone can sign up for at the doors, which open at 7 p.m. Cook thinks it is a great way for Lima residents to show what the city is made of.

“We have a lot of amazing artists in this town and we have a lot of cool things that are happening,” she said. “People have this mindset they are stuck in thinking that Lima doesn’t have anything and it’s absolutely false. It continues to grow every day. Lima is doing some really cool things and all the great artists love to support each other because they support art and expression.”

And participating is easy even if you do not have anything to share.

“You can sign up one time per round and for each signup, you can share one piece,” said Cook. “Feel free to come out and just spectate. If you have drums, we do a lot of drumming and anything you wanna do to get involved in the crowd. We have little jam sessions on breaks often so feel free to bring your instruments and we have a lot of organic collaboration. So just come and look forward to supporting one another.”

The Lima Land Poetry Slam takes place on the second Friday of every month and will return through May. There will be a $5 suggested donation for entry. The event will be livestreamed through its Facebook page.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Lima Land Poetry Slam

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, doors open at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe, 311 E. Market St., Lima

There will be a suggested $5 donation for entry.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.