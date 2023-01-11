ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Poetry Slam kicking off new year at Vibe

By Jacob Espinosa
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7QV4_0kBWtifR00
There will be something for everyone at Friday’s Lima Land Poetry Slam at Vibe Coffeehouse.

LIMA — A popular monthly art event will return Friday for the first time this year.

The Lima Land Poetry Slam will welcome poets, musicians, rappers and singers to the stage again at 7:30 p.m. at Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe.

“I feel like during winter a lot of people go through a hibernation, but they have a lot of introspective thought as well,” said host Ashley Cook. “A lot of beautiful art comes blossoming in the spring and summer and I’m really excited to see what people have been learning about themselves and about the world. I’m excited to see what they have to express after this kind of dark and gloomy winter.”

Cook said that people can look forward to the same great expression that normally takes place at the poetry slams.

“Poetry slams are really cool in the sense that they’re open to poets, musicians, rappers and singers, so we always have a wide variety of artists and all kinds of different pieces,” she said. ” It’s a blending of everything that we have in Lima. So you can look forward to seeing a great array of all the beautiful people we have in town and just witnessing the camaraderie that happens when people are vulnerable.”

For three rounds, local artists will get to share their work in a free open mic format that anyone can sign up for at the doors, which open at 7 p.m. Cook thinks it is a great way for Lima residents to show what the city is made of.

“We have a lot of amazing artists in this town and we have a lot of cool things that are happening,” she said. “People have this mindset they are stuck in thinking that Lima doesn’t have anything and it’s absolutely false. It continues to grow every day. Lima is doing some really cool things and all the great artists love to support each other because they support art and expression.”

And participating is easy even if you do not have anything to share.

“You can sign up one time per round and for each signup, you can share one piece,” said Cook. “Feel free to come out and just spectate. If you have drums, we do a lot of drumming and anything you wanna do to get involved in the crowd. We have little jam sessions on breaks often so feel free to bring your instruments and we have a lot of organic collaboration. So just come and look forward to supporting one another.”

The Lima Land Poetry Slam takes place on the second Friday of every month and will return through May. There will be a $5 suggested donation for entry. The event will be livestreamed through its Facebook page.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Lima Land Poetry Slam

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, doors open at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe, 311 E. Market St., Lima

There will be a suggested $5 donation for entry.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Post Office observing Dr. Martin Luther King Day

LIMA — The Post Office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King day. According to a recent press release, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or in-person service. The postal service will be open the following day. Those who are in...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday. 500 block of Ontario Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday. 300 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. North Woodlawn Avenue at...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Ditch projects underway in Allen County

LIMA — State funding will lessen the cost for property owners in the completion of a long-planned drainage project north of Lima. Allen County Commissioners approved the grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Baughman Ditch Project on Thursday. “It is a drainage project that...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Girls basketball: Crestview shuts down Allen East

HARROD — Crestview’s Cali Gregory was a one-woman wrecking crew Thursday night against Allen East. The standout junior poured in a team-high 30 points to help the Knights to a 55-28 victory in a Northwest Conference clash. With the win, Crestview improves to 9-3 on the season and...
COLUMBIANA, OH
The Lima News

Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal

LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault. John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen County bridges to get load limits

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners approved the posting of three bridge load limits Thursday morning. “It is a result of some advanced deterioration that had occurred and other bridges,” said Karhoff. “We have been going through a more advanced software towards rating the bridges and the ratings are more accurate. That is a reason for some of the postings,” said Bridge Engineer Doug Karhoff.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at high risk, but hospital admissions attributed to COVID-19 are declining, according to CDC community level ratings. The latest CDC data show an estimated 26 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, a decline...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County

CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and St....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case

LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
244
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy