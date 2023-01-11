ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts

There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
PennLive.com

Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Beach Radio

Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ

Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

