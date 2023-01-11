Read full article on original website
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Related
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
watchthetramcarplease.com
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
‘The Ground Shook!’ — Widespread Reports of Shaking Ground Friday Afternoon Across South Jersey
Whoa! We've seen literally HUNDREDS of reports that the ground in South Jersey shook for nearly 30 seconds Friday afternoon. It raises the question: did an Earthquake just strike New Jersey on Friday, January 13, 2023?. The reports of the ground shaking have stretched across a large swath of South...
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts
There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Marine center investigating 4th whale death at NJ beach
A dead 20-foot humpback whale washed up on the beach north of the sea wall in North Brigantine — the fourth one in nearly five weeks at the Jersey Shore. Marine experts are taking samples to determine the cause of these deaths.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Would you buy half of this house in Ocean City, NJ for $8M?
How far does $8 million take you in Ocean City if you want a beachfront view? In this case, only half a house. Well, if you've got that kind of scratch in the bank and the idea of a 6 bed, 6.5 bath condo with a view of the ocean tickles your fancy, half of THIS house may be worth the splurge.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
A Fun Jersey Shore Saturday Coming Up at Wild Con in Wildwood, New Jersey
It is almost the weekend and if you are looking for a fun and "super" event, then this may be just the thing for you and it's just a short ride down the Garden State Parkway. A Comic-Con-like event is coming to Wildwood Saturday and you and the family can enjoy it.
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
The spotted lanternfly egg hunt is on in South Jersey
Burlington County is looking for volunteers this winter to help identify and destroy the eggs of spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect that has been wreaking havoc on trees and vegetation in the region.
After saving thousands of seals, whales and dolphins, N.J. marine mammal rescuer retires
The team at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center — the only federally authorized animal hospital in New Jersey — has responded to over 5,870 animals in need of help over the last few decades. For founder Bob Schoelkopf, one of the most memorable rescues was the baby right...
5 New Jersey Obsessions That Have To Be Explained To Outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
Ocean City, NJ Has a New, Tougher Plan for Discouraging Rowdy Teens
Officials in Ocean City have mapped out a new, tougher plan for discouraging rowdy teenage behavior, one with harsher consequences for offenders. The Jersey Shore town has been plagued by out-of-control teens for the last two summers, and are attempting to stave off another, OCNJ Daily reports. For example, large...
Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ
Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
New Jersey’s best ‘all you can eat’ brunch spot is revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
