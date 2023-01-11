ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

100 years of women in Teton mountaineering

JACKSON, Wyo. — As a mother to a 3-year-old, a full-time conservationist and a committed alpinist, Sheila Walsh Reddy knows that balancing work and family with big goals in the mountains is not easy. As a board member of The Teton Climber’s Coalition (TCC) in a community like Jackson, even she needs external motivation sometimes.
SNAPPED: Tube-tastic times at the King

JACKSON, Wyo. — King Tubes is back at the base of Snow King Mountain. King Tubes offers snow tubes, three smooth groomed lanes and a magic carpet to take you up the hill. It is the only tubing experience offered in Jackson Hole and has been a thrilling activity among locals and visitors.
TCSAR responds to skier injured near Four Pines

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This afternoon, Jan. 12, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) responded to an injured skier outside of the southern boundary of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) in the area of Four Pines. According to Teton County Sheriff and TCSAR volunteer Matt Carr, the 26-year-old male...
2022 Market Report: In like a lion, out like a lamb

JACKSON, Wyo. — For the Jackson Hole real estate market, 2022 will be remembered as the year that came in like a lion, and went out like a lamb. Following the heady COVID surge of 2020 and 2021, the valley market cooled off in the first six months of 2022. Rising interest rates, a contentious election cycle and other external forces chilled the regional market further in Q3 and Q4.
TCSD #1 receives 85 winter coats from mystery donor

JACKSON, Wyo. — A mystery someone started the year off with a good deed, one that will directly benefit Teton School District No. 1 (TCSD #1) students in need. Last week, TCSD#1 Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman received quite a surprise when 85 brand-new children’s coats arrived in the mail from an anonymous sender.
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Trucker dies after suffering medical issue and crashing into snowbank along local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a slide off on US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on US26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased. US26 was partially shut down while crews worked on removing the semi from the snowbank. Next of kin has been notified. State Highway 26 is now reopened.
Expertise & Empathy: Meet the providers at Sage Living

JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health, Jackson, WY, is pleased to introduce the providers of the Sage Living care team: Nurse Practitioner Laura-Lee Berrett, DNP and Medical Director Kathleen Vanier, MD. Laura-Lee Berrett began her nursing career in 2006 as a long-term care nurse with St. John’s Health....
Local man sentenced to prison for multiple gun threats

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested twice in a month for making threats with a gun was sentenced to prison Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bruce Christopher Murray to serve a minimum of two years in prison for each aggravated assault charge, with an indeterminate period of three years for a total of five years. The sentences will be served concurrently, so time toward one will count for the other. ...
