Idaho State Police are investigating a slide off on US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on US26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased. US26 was partially shut down while crews worked on removing the semi from the snowbank. Next of kin has been notified. State Highway 26 is now reopened.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO