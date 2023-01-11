ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

benitolink.com

Hollister firefighters and Police rush to shop for those in need

Hollister PD and Hollister FD have a friendly competition for a food drive for the Community Foodbank of San Benito County. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink interns Eden De Alba and Juliana Luna. On the morning of Dec. 29, the Hollister Police and Fire departments...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County to receive FEMA funding

The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?

Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Saturday: FEMA head tours Santa Cruz County amid evacuations, floods — and more rain

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar, Capitola and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multi-day tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for California communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms. That visit came as another atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz County on Friday and Saturday, filling already-swollen creeks and rivers
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ksqd.org

Atmospheric Rivers, Storm Toll, and MLK Day

Bryan May, Communications Director for California Office of Emergency Services talks about the death toll, recovery funds, and the emergency currently underway. Elaine Johnson, president of NAACP Santa Cruz Chapter talks about the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. and events on Monday to honor his vision. Jason Hoppin, Communications...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton sewage released into Salinas River

Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
TEMPLETON, CA
benitolink.com

Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Communities reeling from multiple storms

On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Hazel Hawkins gains $3M loan from state

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital recently received a $3 million loan from the state, according to hospital officials. The loan comes from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. The loan will allow the Hollister hospital to extend the timeline it needs to find a strategic partner who can help improve Hazel Hawkins’ financial situation, says a press release from HHMH.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
gilroylife.com

Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms

‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
GILROY, CA

