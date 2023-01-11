Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
benitolink.com
Hollister firefighters and Police rush to shop for those in need
Hollister PD and Hollister FD have a friendly competition for a food drive for the Community Foodbank of San Benito County. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink interns Eden De Alba and Juliana Luna. On the morning of Dec. 29, the Hollister Police and Fire departments...
benitolink.com
San Benito County to receive FEMA funding
The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?
Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
Where we stand on Saturday: FEMA head tours Santa Cruz County amid evacuations, floods — and more rain
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar, Capitola and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multi-day tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for California communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms. That visit came as another atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz County on Friday and Saturday, filling already-swollen creeks and rivers
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
ksqd.org
Atmospheric Rivers, Storm Toll, and MLK Day
Bryan May, Communications Director for California Office of Emergency Services talks about the death toll, recovery funds, and the emergency currently underway. Elaine Johnson, president of NAACP Santa Cruz Chapter talks about the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. and events on Monday to honor his vision. Jason Hoppin, Communications...
Templeton sewage released into Salinas River
Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
benitolink.com
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County
Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
KSBW.com
Animal shelter at capacity after storms bring deluge of strays
SALINAS, Calif. — The animal shelter in Monterey County is full after a series of storms have brought in a deluge of stray pets. Monterey County and City of Salinas Animal shelters located on Hitchcock Road have 66 dogs in the shelter putting it at 112% of capacity. Shelter...
San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County
Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area. The post San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel Valley again under evacuation orders as river exceeds flood stage.
Some 17,350 Monterey County residents remain impacted by evacuation orders and warnings as a new cold front arrives Saturday, Jan. 14, bringing with it reminders of caution and continued orders to residents not to return home until evacuation orders have lifted. New evacuation orders were issued at 1pm on Jan....
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
sanbenito.com
Hazel Hawkins gains $3M loan from state
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital recently received a $3 million loan from the state, according to hospital officials. The loan comes from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. The loan will allow the Hollister hospital to extend the timeline it needs to find a strategic partner who can help improve Hazel Hawkins’ financial situation, says a press release from HHMH.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
gilroylife.com
Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms
‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Santa Clara County encourages residents to sign up for alert system
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The brief break in the wet weather on Thursday is also providing a great chance for people to prepare for the next storm. KRON4 spoke with Santa Clara County officials about signing up for "Alert SCC" to get up-to-date information on emergency situations. "Like a vaccine, this is a […]
Comments / 0