Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13

Can Sami Zayn solve Roman Reigns' Kevin Owens problem?. It is the question that hung over the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the most prominent topic of the night as The Honorary Uce and WWE's resident Prizefighter squared off in a blockbuster main event. The WWE Universe and The Tribal...
Bleacher Report

The Most Exciting Picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Winners

With the road to WrestleMania 39 underway, we're two weeks away from Royal Rumble 2023. That means it's time to speculate about which one of our favorite superstars will win each titular match and punch a ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals. Is there anything more exciting in professional...
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Triple H Says He'll Retain Creative Control After Vince McMahon Return

Triple H reportedly told talent during a meeting before Friday's SmackDown that he will remain WWE's head of creative despite Vince McMahon's return to the company as chairman of the board of directors. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Triple H noted that while he and McMahon may have discussions...
Bleacher Report

Vince McMahon, WWE Retain The Raine Group to Oversee Potential Sale

WWE has retained the services of The Raine Group to explore a potential sale, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. The Raine Group led the way on the UFC's $4 billion sale, per Rovell, who also noted that the United States-based investment banking firm is leading oversight on Manchester United's potential sale.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report

Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery After Resigning from WWE amid Rumors of Sale

After resigning from her posts as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon announced Friday she has undergone a surgical procedure on her ankle. McMahon thanked Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, and tweeted a photo of her heavily wrapped right leg:. After Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, retired...
