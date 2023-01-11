Read full article on original website
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting
Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
Dekalb County Swears in New District Attorney
For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. One Dead After Accident in Marshall County. According to the...
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife released from jail
The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father's Death
Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities said a domestic dispute between him and his father. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office found Donald Goode lying on the floor with a "apparent" knife wound to his neck. Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father’s …. Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities...
Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting
Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
Family of murdered Huntsville man asking for help finding leads on the shooter
It has been 9 days since 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam was shot while inside his apartment at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Now, his family is asking anyone who may know anything about the shooter to come forward.
Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident. An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother. The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
Boy allegedly approached ‘agitated’, shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
An 'agitated' father allegedly busted into a family member's home and pointed a gun at family members, including two of his own children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Rainsville Native Named State Director
MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
