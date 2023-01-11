ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WHNT-TV

Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting

Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Dekalb County Swears in New District Attorney

For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. For the first time in seventy years voters in DeKalb County elected a new district attorney during the Republican primary. One Dead After Accident in Marshall County. According to the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father's Death

Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities said a domestic dispute between him and his father. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office found Donald Goode lying on the floor with a "apparent" knife wound to his neck. Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father’s …. Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting

Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident.  An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother.  The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment

Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
CULLMAN, AL
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Native Named State Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
RAINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

