7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
WHNT-TV
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting
Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
WHNT-TV
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Family of murdered Huntsville man asking for help finding leads on the shooter
It has been 9 days since 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam was shot while inside his apartment at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Now, his family is asking anyone who may know anything about the shooter to come forward.
WHNT-TV
Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting
Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
WHNT-TV
Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father's Death
Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities said a domestic dispute between him and his father. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office found Donald Goode lying on the floor with a "apparent" knife wound to his neck. Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father’s …. Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities...
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
2 arrested on murder charges in fatal Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Huntsville Tuesday night. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, face charges after an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The victim,...
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife released from jail
The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.
Mason Sisk appears in court for hearing on alleged confession
An Elkmont teen, who is charged with killing five family members in September 2019 appeared in court today to look at if an alleged confession he gave to investigators can be used as a part of his retrial.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
YAHOO!
GBI still probing fatal shooting by police of Athens man at home on Smokey Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the “use of force” in the fatal shooting of a man by Athens-Clarke police on Jan. 7 outside a home in north Athens, a GBI agent said Friday. “We’re still going through the procedures we do for all...
WAFF
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
