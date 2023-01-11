ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting

Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting

Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father's Death

Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities said a domestic dispute between him and his father. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office found Donald Goode lying on the floor with a "apparent" knife wound to his neck.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 arrested on murder charges in fatal Huntsville shooting

Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Huntsville Tuesday night. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, face charges after an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The victim,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WXII 12

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL

