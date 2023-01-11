Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Mason Arnold, former Ohio State longsnapper, commits to new B1G program
Mason Arnold, Ohio State’s long time longsnapper, announced Saturday that he would be transferring to Michigan State, staying in the B1G East. Arnold made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. He originally entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. Arnold recently shed his Black Stripe for the Buckeyes...
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State battle could be brewing for Armstrong twins
The Armstrong twins go in-depth on Justin Frye stopping at their school Friday, their Ohio State offer and more.
saturdaytradition.com
3 B1G receivers among top wideouts in college football, per PFF
The B1G had some of the best wide receivers in college football this past season. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), 3 receivers in the B1G were among the top 10 highest graded in the nation. Of those 3, 2 are Buckeyes. Brain Hartline’s elite receiver corps included Marvin Harrison Jr....
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: As transfer portal window narrows, Kyle McCord's stock at Ohio State rises
If Ohio State felt it needed any of the top quarterbacks sitting in the transfer portal, wouldn’t he already be in Columbus?. The Buckeyes will be any quarterback’s dream next season. As they have been in every season of Ryan Day’s tenure. The combination of Marvin Harrison...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Eleven Warriors
Explosive Plays Ruined Ohio State’s Season, Kyle McCord Has Interesting Heisman Odds and How the Buckeyes’ 2014 Team Ranks Among Modern National Champs
Buckeye Nation experienced an enormous BOOM on Thursday. What was the BOOM, you ask? Tommy Eichenberg will return for a final season with the Buckeyes in 2023. Get ready for more grunts next fall. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. THE ACHILLES HEEL. The term “Achilles heel” comes from...
Eleven Warriors
Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey
Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator
It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Ohio State signee Devin Royal continuing to grow as senior at Pick Central
Ohio State men’s basketball signee Devin Royal has picked up right where he left off last season, when he helped lead Pickerington Central to the Division I state championship. The 6-7, 210-pound Royal verbaled to Ohio State on Aug. 3, picking the Buckeyes over Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn...
What To Watch: Buckeyes look to end losing skid with visit to Rutgers
Ohio State will try and snap a three-game losing streak by visiting Rutgers on Sunday. Big Ten Network will have live coverage from Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J. The tip is set for 2:15 p.m. The Buckeyes dropped to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play after...
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated
Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota-Ohio State 'all access' hoops broadcast on FS1 draws negative reviews across social media
The Minnesota vs. Ohio State basketball game on Thursday night is being aired on FS1 with a twist. Dubbed as an “all access” broadcast, the game features both of the head coaches mic’d up throughout the game. That means Ben Johnson and Chris Holtmann can be heard...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
myfox28columbus.com
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
