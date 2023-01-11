ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Mason Arnold, former Ohio State longsnapper, commits to new B1G program

Mason Arnold, Ohio State’s long time longsnapper, announced Saturday that he would be transferring to Michigan State, staying in the B1G East. Arnold made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. He originally entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. Arnold recently shed his Black Stripe for the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

3 B1G receivers among top wideouts in college football, per PFF

The B1G had some of the best wide receivers in college football this past season. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), 3 receivers in the B1G were among the top 10 highest graded in the nation. Of those 3, 2 are Buckeyes. Brain Hartline’s elite receiver corps included Marvin Harrison Jr....
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey

Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated

Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
