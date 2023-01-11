Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State battle could be brewing for Armstrong twins
The Armstrong twins go in-depth on Justin Frye stopping at their school Friday, their Ohio State offer and more.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
buckeyesports.com
Disagreement Over Buckeyes’ Place In Final Coaches Poll
Ohio State finished No. 4 in both the final AP Poll and the final coaches poll, though far from everyone is in agreement that the team should be ranked there. The argument for it is that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, who in turn lost to TCU, who in turn lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan, TCU and Georgia are Nos. 3, 2 and 1 respectively.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Eleven Warriors
Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey
Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaylen Heyward, 4-star safety, includes B1G program in impressive final 4
Jaylen Heyward has narrowed down his options to a final 4, and one B1G team made the cut. Ohio State will be vying for the talents of the elite S, as well as the 3 other contenders-Alabama, Florida, and national champions Georgia. Last summer, Heyward announced a group of twelve schools that topped his list. At that time, B1G Champions Michigan were also in contention, but did not make the final cut.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator
It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
Ohio State signee Devin Royal continuing to grow as senior at Pick Central
Ohio State men’s basketball signee Devin Royal has picked up right where he left off last season, when he helped lead Pickerington Central to the Division I state championship. The 6-7, 210-pound Royal verbaled to Ohio State on Aug. 3, picking the Buckeyes over Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn...
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
americanmilitarynews.com
College tennis player dies unexpectedly in sleep; 2 NCAA players died in 1 week
A 20-year-old player on Colorado College’s men’s tennis team recently died in his sleep, the first of two college athletes to unexpectedly die in the span of a week. Jack Madison, a sophomore from Bexley, Ohio, died in his sleep while at home from college on Jan. 2, the college’s athletic department announced.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks emotional control in loss to Ohio State
As fans and program alumni alike packed a sold-out Yost Ice Arena to commemorate 100 years of Michigan hockey, all the festivities were in order. Arena staff rolled out the carpets, LED wristbands lit up the barn, and a student took center ice to perform a live rendition of the national anthem. The stage was perfectly set for a top-10 clash between the sixth-ranked Wolverines and their rival, No. 8 Ohio State.
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
What To Watch: Buckeyes look to end losing skid with visit to Rutgers
Ohio State will try and snap a three-game losing streak by visiting Rutgers on Sunday. Big Ten Network will have live coverage from Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J. The tip is set for 2:15 p.m. The Buckeyes dropped to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play after...
Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated
Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota-Ohio State 'all access' hoops broadcast on FS1 draws negative reviews across social media
The Minnesota vs. Ohio State basketball game on Thursday night is being aired on FS1 with a twist. Dubbed as an “all access” broadcast, the game features both of the head coaches mic’d up throughout the game. That means Ben Johnson and Chris Holtmann can be heard...
WSYX ABC6
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
