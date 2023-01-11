ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Traded To The Golden State Warriors? One NBA Exec Thinks It Could Happen & Twitter Reacts

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBQh2_0kBWr9q700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yrayi_0kBWr9q700

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

T he 2022-23 NBA season has been an interesting one.

The Golden State Warriors nabbed their fourth NBA championship in seven years and haven’t been able to be as consistent this go-round, and are below .500 on the season.

Another team that hasn’t lived up to expectations is the Los Angeles Lakers , who are only hovering around 20 wins this season. And supposedly, the star of the show isn’t too happy and has a simple solution: a trade. That’s right, LeBron James may want out of the iconic purple and gold uniform. So, according to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the King could find himself on the Warriors thanks to a potential swap.

Deveney says he got the news from an anonymous executive detailing that Jordan Poole would be involved in the swap.

“If there is a bidding war going on at some point, the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys – [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [Moses] Moody, or [Pat] Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want,” explained the exec. “But you have to add either Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, anthat’s’s not easy. But if they want to win now, you can give up Poole if you are getting back LeBron, right? If they keep Draymond [Green] and come back with Steph [Curry], Klay Thompson, Draymond, and LeBron, that would be a fun, fun team to watch.”

James has loved his time playing for the Lakers, but under his reign, the team has seen one championship in 2020 while in the bubble and has had dismal records every other year.

Twitter got wind of possible trade and James possibly teaming up with Steph Curry and are hyped. See how social media is reacting below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy