ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

The Black Kid From The Popeyes Meme Is Now A College Football Player Who Just Scored An NIL Deal

By Zack Linly
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pM6B7_0kBWr74f00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ow5z_0kBWr74f00

Source: Dieunerst Collin / Dieunerst Collin/ Instagram

D o you ever wonder what’s going on with the human beings that become viral memes on social media? Well, the nine-year-old Black boy who became the literal poster child for the “well, this is awkward” expression after side-eyeing the camera at Popeyes is now an 18-year-old freshman in college (I’m not old, you’re old) who just signed a name image and likeness deal with the fast food chain.

According to Deadspin , Dieunerst Collin is currently a freshman playing D-II football at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. Now, the meme that made his face a social media fave that is still frequently used today has scored (see what I did there?) Collin an NIL deal with Popeyes, the terms of which has not been disclosed publicly. Hopefully, the deal means he’ll be able to profit from the constant use of his image.

From Deadspin:

Collin went viral in 2013 for a video taken of him inside a Popeyes lobby, which subsequently became a meme that made him internet famous for giving the side-eye while holding a drink. Nearly a decade later, Dieunerst has grown up and plays on the offensive line for Lake Erie College. In 2021, Collin won a State championship with East Orange Campus High School in New Jersey.

This is what you call a feel-good moment for this kid, who wasn’t searching endlessly for internet clout like so many people on social media today. The 6-foot-1, 330-pound college freshman was a seemingly unwilling participant in an internet video in his youth that blew up and made him the online face of Popeyes chicken.

This is a really good look for Collin, and it’s a reminder to others whose images have become widely-used memes on the internet that they might want to look into the possibility of signing their own NIL deals. You never know.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
New York Post

Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie

Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture

Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
BOULDER, CO
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy