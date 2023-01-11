Gloucestershire town almost completely cut off by floodwater in shocking drone footage

Shocking drone footage reveals how severely the Gloucestershire town of Tewkesbury has been struck by recent flooding.

This video shows how parts of the town have nearly been turned into islands as pooling water cut off sections of road.

Heavy downpours led to the River Severn bursting its banks, sending water gushing through the medieval market town.

The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of the UK until Thursday, 12 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.