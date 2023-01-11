ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock veteran Jeff Beck dies aged 78

By Naomi Clarke
 3 days ago

Rock veteran Jeff Beck has died aged 78, his family has announced.

The Grammy-winning guitarist rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

A statement posted to Twitter and Instagram read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

