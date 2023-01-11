FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.

