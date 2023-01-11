Read full article on original website
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
Action News Jax
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
WESH
Experts identify cause of death for orca whale found on Flagler County beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being caught driving stolen U-Haul pickup truck
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was spotted driving a U-Haul pickup truck that had been reported stolen. On Monday, January 9, shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Belleview Police Department officer responded to Summerfield Sales located at 11655 U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview in reference to the theft of a U-Haul rental truck.
click orlando
Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations
For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
villages-news.com
Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
