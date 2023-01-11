Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

Read full article on original website
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Bruce Willis posts silly snaps with daughter Tallulah
Bruce Willis struck a goofy pose with his daughter Tallulah amid his battle with aphasia. The pair posted the light-hearted snaps on their respective Instagram accounts, with Tallulah captioning hers, “”high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO.” In the pics, the father-daughter duo share an embrace while pulling funny faces. Tallulah’s post featured several other pictures, including an image of an Alcoholics Anonymous book and a 1990s pic of a short-haired Winona Ryder. In March, Bruce, 67, announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects his ability...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs
Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday
Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
Chase Rice Brings Outlaw Tune ‘Way Down Yonder’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Watch]
Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell. Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country...
Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home
American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
Kelsea Ballerini Announces More Heartfirst Tour Dates for Spring 2023
Kelsea Ballerini has announced a second North American leg of her Heartfirst Tour for March. Kicking off in Toronto on March 6, the new string of dates will feature stops in nine cities, wrapping on March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa. "Let's do this again," Ballerini writes on social media in...
Dierks Bentley Rolls Out Plans for His 10th Studio Album, ‘Gravel & Gold’
Dierks Bentley has been teasing his next album for several months now, and on Thursday (Jan. 12), he finally laid out some concrete plans. Gravel & Gold — the 10th studio album of Bentley's career — will arrive on Feb. 24. It's no wonder that it took him...
The Chris Young Streak Nobody Is Talking About
Chris Young is on a 14-year hot streak that's filling up his house and (somehow) keeping him humble. Since his first Top 40 single "Voices" in 2009, every one of Young's radio releases has been certified Gold (for 500,000 in sales or equivalent), Platinum (1,000,000) or beyond. That's a 19-song winning streak, up to "At the End of the Bar," which peaked at No. 1 on radio airplay charts last summer.
Through the Years: See Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures
When Lisa Marie Presley was born on Feb. 1, 1968, she arrived as the newest member of rock 'n' roll royalty. The daughter of Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, Lisa Marie grew up in a world surrounded by music and fame. After her parents' divorce in 1973, Presley split...
32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’
On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.
