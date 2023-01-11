Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
What are they doing to Nick Diaz?!?
UFC welterweight Nick Diaz, who may or may not be retired from cage fighting, recently paid a visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, Director of Sports Medicine for Jackson-Wink MMA (according to his Instagram page). Diaz candidly spoke about a number of topics regarding his life and combat sports career, which you can read about here.
MMAmania.com
Ciryl Gane benches Francis Ngannou, calls out Jon Jones for UFC PPV in March
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been working on a heavyweight title fight between reigning 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, a contest that has been delayed by injuries, contract disputes (from both sides), and endless rounds of hollow (but nevertheless entertaining) trash talk. Sounds like...
MMAmania.com
Scott Coker: Dillon Danis already asking for Bellator fight after KSI cancelation
The stench hasn’t even come off the Dillon Danis vs. KSI boxing match cancelation, and already Danis is already angling to get another fight in Bellator MMA. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace was set to fight the YouTuber-turned boxer this weekend (Jan. 14, 2023). But, after skipping the initial press conference and then suggesting he may pull out because of a rehydration clause, the fight was scrapped less than two weeks out. According to Team KSI, Danis was ”underprepared,” had no coach and was struggling to make weight.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane? T-Mobile Arena accidentally leaks huge UFC 285 fight banner
It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all. Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67: 13 random tidbits, facts and storylines | Strickland vs. Imavov
After a four-week break, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) finally returns this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a big shake-up in the headliner. In the main event, two Top 15-ranked middleweights throwdown as No. 7-seeded Sean Strickland steps in on less than one week’ss notice to take on Nassourdine Imavov (No. 12).
MMAmania.com
Fighter tossed from UFC Vegas 67, bout canceled following ‘weight management issues’
“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.
MMAmania.com
ONE Fight Night 6 preview
ONE Fight Night 6 is set for Bangkok this Saturday morning (local time). The fight card will be broadcast live by Amazon Prime on Friday evening in North America and is headlined by a kickboxing title fight. The card consists mainly of Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed rules bouts with...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Elle Brooke scores vicious KO in wild brawl with Faith Ordway | Misfits Boxing Series 004
Social media star Elle Brooke made a huge statement earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the 25-year-old stopped Faith Ordway with a vicious first-round knockout (punches). Brooke, who is currently being...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling attempts to calm bantamweight chaos: ‘I never said the fight is off!’
Aljamain Sterling sent Bantamweight’s top contenders into a frenzy after sharing that he’s dealing with a bicep injury. The 135-pound champion and former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titlist, Henry Cejudo, have each said they’ve received offers to fight next. There hasn’t been any progression since the claims, however, and the fans and fighters are getting impatient. Sterling’s news of a partially torn bicep didn’t help things.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 preview, ‘Strickland vs Imavov’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is kicking off its 2023 fight campaign with a stitched together mixed martial arts (MMA) event taking place this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a light heavyweight headliner between late replacement Sean Strickland — filling in for the injured Kelvin Gastelum — and surging 185-pound prospect Nassourdine Imavov. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, Dan Ige will look to cement his place among the top 145-pound contenders when he trades leather with grizzled featherweight veteran Damon Jackson. Their 15-minute affair takes over the co-main event slot, previously held by the since-delayed welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Charles Johnson spoils Jimmy Flick’s return with quick TKO | UFC Vegas 67
Charles Johnson captured his second-straight Octagon win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight prospect stopped a returning Jimmy Flick with a first-round TKO (elbows and punches). Flick was coming off a two-year...
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane official for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
It has taken over 1,000 days for Jon Jones to book his official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight debut, but “Bones” has officially signed on to fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. News broke earlier today about...
MMAmania.com
Will Khabib corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 284?
Former UFC lightweight champion, Eagle FC promoter, and highly-regarded MMA coach Khabib Nurmagomedov made a quick and hasty exit from combat sports earlier this month, opting to spend more time with his family after nearly a decade of Octagon excellence. The decision came as a surprise to most UFC fans...
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 67 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will kick off the New Year inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 67. In the main event, long-time Middleweight contender, Kelvin Gastelum, was supposed defend his spot in the Top 10 opposite surging French striker Nassourdine Imavov. However, Gastelum suffered a pretty terrible mouth injury (see it here) just a few days ago, paving the way for Sean Strickland to step up on super short notice to battle Imavov in a re-worked Light Heavyweight attraction. The remainder of the card isn’t extraordinary by any means, but there are some fun match ups and top talents mixed throughout the 13-fight event.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 bonus winners: Dan Ige leads $50K winners with sick KO
Sean Strickland proved he’s still a top middleweight fighter last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stepped in on short notice to outlast Nassourdine Imavov in the main event. In addition to the...
Comments / 0