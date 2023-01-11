The stench hasn’t even come off the Dillon Danis vs. KSI boxing match cancelation, and already Danis is already angling to get another fight in Bellator MMA. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace was set to fight the YouTuber-turned boxer this weekend (Jan. 14, 2023). But, after skipping the initial press conference and then suggesting he may pull out because of a rehydration clause, the fight was scrapped less than two weeks out. According to Team KSI, Danis was ”underprepared,” had no coach and was struggling to make weight.

2 DAYS AGO