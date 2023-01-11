Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO