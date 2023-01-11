ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, CA

KGET

Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Northbound I-5 blocked by Lost Hills crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving five vehicles — including two semi-trucks — blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. just north of Lost Hills Road, according to CHP. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured. According to […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Water levels rising in Kern County lakes and rivers

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."
KERN COUNTY, CA

Community Policy