Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
Hwy 33 closed from San Luis Obispo County line to Maricopa
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced Highway 33 is closed from the San Luis Obispo County line to where it intersects Highway 166 in Maricopa due to flooding. Motorists must use an alternate route.
CalTrans: Possible sinkhole closes Hwy 166 from Maricopa to SLO
A developing sinkhole has closed Highway 166 from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line, according to a tweet sent out by CalTrans District 6. It will be closed at least one week. Repairs will not be finished until after the incoming winter storm this weekend. Drivers are advised...
NB I-5 near Templin Hwy. reduced to one lane for emergency work following mudslide
Santa Clarita, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Travelers from the Los Angeles area heading to Bakersfield Friday night can expect some delays while Caltrans crews plan for emergency work. Caltrans District 7 said northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic will be reduced to only one lane on Friday, January 13 from 7...
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Northbound I-5 blocked by Lost Hills crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving five vehicles — including two semi-trucks — blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. just north of Lost Hills Road, according to CHP. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured. According to […]
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6
A shelter in place order has been issued by Santa Barbara County due to a road washout on Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6. The post Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
Two arrested for driving under the influence
Of those, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for either driving without a license or a suspended one.
BPD investigating body found in Southeast Bakersfield
BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.
Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road
With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
What is hydroplaning and what should you do if it happens while you are driving?
Wet roadways during the rain can create several risks for drivers, one of which is hydroplaning.
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
Water levels rising in Kern County lakes and rivers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."
