Fatal Crash - HWY 42 - Douglas County
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 8:27 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5, in Douglas County.The preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Ram 3500 truck, operated by Robert Howerton (76) of Winston, was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist, Michael Allen Davis (34) of Roseburg, as the bicycle was traveling south across the Highway 42/Grant Smith Road intersection.The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.The driver of the Dodge 3500 immediately stopped and fully cooperated with the investigation.OSP was assisted by the Winston Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriffs' Office, Douglas County Fire, ODOT, and Douglas County Medical Examiner's office.
Comments / 0