In the wake of her release from WWE, Taya Valkyrie took matters into her own hands, soon budding into arguably the hottest free agent on the professional wrestling circuit. In 2022, “La Wera Loca” soared into the forefront of Major League Wrestling’s developing women’s division, returned to her old stomping grounds in AAA and IMPACT, and lent her veteran experience in new endeavors, including a debut in the NWA. Valkyrie’s upward trajectory soon became validated, as she ranked #10 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Women’s 150 list, cementing herself as one of the top women in the game.

2 HOURS AGO