Fight Game: MJF promo, Adam Cole's return, NJPW Battle in the Valley
Garrett Gonzales & John LaRocca recap a very fun AEW Dynamite.
411mania.com
Various News: Bryan Danielson Set for WrestleCade Weekend, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Impact Hard to Kill Video Highlights
– Bryan Danielson will be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend later this November in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will run from November 24-26, 2023 at the Benton Convention Center. You can check out the announcement tweet below:. – As a reminder, tonight’s new episode of NJPW Strong will debut on...
wrestlinginc.com
IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended At NJPW Battle In The Valley
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California on February 18. NJPW announced that the winner of the upcoming match between champion Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi at The New Beginning event in Osaka, Japan on February 11 will go on to defend the championship one week later in the United States.
pwponderings.com
Alex Shelley Signed for GCW NYC Event
Alex Shelley has been signed for Game Changer Wrestling’s return to NYC. Shelley will compete inside a GCW ring for the first time since September of last year at GCW’s “Eye For An Eye” event. Also signed for this event is Shelley’s Time Splitter tag team partner KUSHIDA and independent wrestling legend Homicide.
ringsidenews.com
Kushida Set To Make AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week
Kushida moved to North America after an incredible stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling but failed to recreate his NJPW success in WWE. Kushida left WWE after his contract expired and returned to NJPW in 2022. He will be making his AEW debut next week. AEW announced that Kushida will...
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Before the Bell Previews Hard to Kill, Meet and Greet Details for Tomorrow, Updated Lineup for Saturday TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling released an extended Before the Bell preview video for tomorrow’s Hard to Kill event:. – Impact also released the Meet and Greet session details for tomorrow’s Hard to Kill event in Atlanta. The pre-show meet and greet will feature Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo. The post-show meet and greet will have Mickie James, Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, and Brian Myers.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (1/12/23)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann vs. Moose, Steve Maclin & Eddie Edwards. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or...
Wrestle Zone
AXS TV Announces NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Coverage Starting January 12
Mercedes Mone will make her AXS TV debut in January 2023 as AXS TV has announced its plans to air NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17‘s highlights. Beginning on Thursday, January 12, AXS TV will start airing NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 highlights, beginning with Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega with plans to air Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks)’s NJPW debut, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, and more.
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown
There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shayna Baszler Interested In Facing Male Opponents Especially If It’s Minoru Suzuki
Shaya Baszler says she would love to have an intergender matchup in the future, especially against one of her dream opponents. The former two-time NXT women’s champion discussed this topic during her latest interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where she name-dropped the Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki as someone she is interested in facing in an intergender singles-matchup.
Wrestle Zone
Taya Valkyrie Names Her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling, Favorite Matches She’s Been In
In the wake of her release from WWE, Taya Valkyrie took matters into her own hands, soon budding into arguably the hottest free agent on the professional wrestling circuit. In 2022, “La Wera Loca” soared into the forefront of Major League Wrestling’s developing women’s division, returned to her old stomping grounds in AAA and IMPACT, and lent her veteran experience in new endeavors, including a debut in the NWA. Valkyrie’s upward trajectory soon became validated, as she ranked #10 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Women’s 150 list, cementing herself as one of the top women in the game.
411mania.com
WWE News: Notes on Weekend Live Events, Matt Riddle Celebrates Birthday
– WWE is in Roanoke Virginia tonight at the Berglund Center Coliseum for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tonight’s show is advertising Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC, and Seth Rollins. – Tomorrow, WWE heads to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky for Sunday Stunner. Here’s the...
Impact Hard to Kill notes: Main event set, World title match opening PPV
A new authority figure will debut on Friday as well.
