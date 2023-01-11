ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Metallica is coming to North Texas! Here's when tickets go on sale

DALLAS — Rock on!. American heavy metal band Metallica is playing two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this year. Metallica's M72 World Tour comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20 – with two completely different setlists and support lineups. One of the shows will feature Arlington-founded Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and the other will be supported by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Frisco mayor says Universal Park will have less traffic than H-E-B, as residents raise concerns

FRISCO, Texas — Several Frisco residents expressed concerns Tuesday night over the proposed Universal Studios theme park, including questions over crime and traffic. But Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney at a council meeting said the kids park isn't expected to bring similar crime issues as more adult-focused theme parks and that traffic is expected to be less than H-E-B, Costco and other developments along the Dallas North Tollway.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market

DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth holds Cowboys of Color rodeo, parade on MLK Day

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Cowtown’s spotlight on passion, diversity and culture. On Monday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held the Cowboys of Color rodeo event. The event, which landed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highlighted African American, Hispanic, and Native American cowboys and cowgirls.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage

GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
GODLEY, TX

