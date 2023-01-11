Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?JulesDallas, TX
Related
Possible storms Wednesday & cooler weather to end the week behind a cold front in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Warm weather is here to start the week before a cold front arrives mid-week with some chance for storms and cooler weather to end the week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. Morning fog will be present in the...
Atmos Energy explains to state gas regulator what went wrong during pre-Christmas arctic blast, how many customers were affected
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Atmos Energy told Texas officials that demand exceeded the company’s “contingency planning” when more than 2,300 customers saw their gas service interrupted during a pre-Christmas arctic blast. In the days after the winter event, Gov. Greg Abbott, as well as local and...
WFAA
Metallica is coming to North Texas! Here's when tickets go on sale
DALLAS — Rock on!. American heavy metal band Metallica is playing two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this year. Metallica's M72 World Tour comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20 – with two completely different setlists and support lineups. One of the shows will feature Arlington-founded Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and the other will be supported by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Frisco mayor says Universal Park will have less traffic than H-E-B, as residents raise concerns
FRISCO, Texas — Several Frisco residents expressed concerns Tuesday night over the proposed Universal Studios theme park, including questions over crime and traffic. But Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney at a council meeting said the kids park isn't expected to bring similar crime issues as more adult-focused theme parks and that traffic is expected to be less than H-E-B, Costco and other developments along the Dallas North Tollway.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market
DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
Fort Worth holds Cowboys of Color rodeo, parade on MLK Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Cowtown’s spotlight on passion, diversity and culture. On Monday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held the Cowboys of Color rodeo event. The event, which landed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highlighted African American, Hispanic, and Native American cowboys and cowgirls.
Kenny Loggins making Fort Worth stop on his final concert tour: 'This Is It'
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Danger Zone" is coming to Fort Worth. That's right, it's time to "cut loose ... footloose" at Dickies Arena. Kenny Loggins – known for his music on soundtracks of "Top Gun," "Footloose," and "Caddyshack" – announced that his final concert tour, titled "This Is It," will be coming to Fort Worth on April 28.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
North Arlington neighborhood loses power due to nearby car crash
The power is back on in North Arlington where a crash took out a transformer. The crash was Monday evening about 7:30 p.m. near North Collins and Brown Boulevard. Because a transformer was knocked out,
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage
GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
NTSB releases factual report on 2021 fatal, 133-car pileup crash on I-35W in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a comprehensive report on the 2021, 133-car pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth that resulted in the deaths of six people and dozens of injuries. Released Wednesday afternoon, the report is comprised of more than 1,000 pages of...
'Truly an inspiration': Tony Hawk calls on North Texas city to honor hometown legend at skate park
GARLAND, Texas — Pro skater Tony Hawk has joined a North Texas community in calling on the Garland City Council to honor a hometown favorite at the city's newest skate park. In a video posted on social media, Hawk made his pitch for the city to memorialize Garland native Jon Comer at the Boneyard skate park, which opened in October 2022.
Fire guts Fort Worth home; no injuries reported
Fort Worth fire investigators don’t yet know the cause of a house fire that left heavy damage at a home on Cameron Street near I-20 and Edgcliff. The fire was absolutely out of control when the first fire crews pulled up on Saturday.
Comments / 0