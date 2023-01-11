Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
fox8live.com
FFF: With Jayden Daniels back in the fold, LSU primed for title run in 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on the LSU Tigers possible title run this upcoming season, Manchester United returning to championship relevance, and a visit to Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant. FOOTBALL. Right now at Caesars Sportsbook, LSU is +1400 to win the College Football...
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson likely suffers season-ending injury in loss at Kentucky
The last time LSU competed against Kentucky in gymnastics, the Tigers lost the meet in controversial fashion because of an equipment failure that led to a do-over routine. This time, the Tigers might have lost much more than just one meet. All-American gymnast Kiya Johnson suffered what LSU coach Jay...
theadvocate.com
LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense
The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
theadvocate.com
After losing three in a row, LSU now facing tough road test vs. No. 4 Alabama
Having arrived at the doorstep of the toughest four-game stretch of his 31-game schedule, LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon has been dealing with a two-fold problem this week. First, he has had to try and get his team on track after LSU suffered a third consecutive Southeastern Conference loss...
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
theadvocate.com
LSU adds transfer edge rusher who started his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame
Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transferred to LSU, the team announced Thursday. He played three years for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. Oghoufo started 20 games over two years at Texas. He recorded 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and six quarterback hurries. He has one year of eligibility and provided experienced depth at edge rusher.
247Sports
BREAKING: LSU gets commitment from transfer DL Ovie Oghoufo
LSU has received a commitment from transfer defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Oghoufo comes from Texas but also signed with Notre Dame out of high school when Brian Kelly was the head coach and played at Notre Dame for two seasons. Oghoufo had 54 tackles (8.5 for loss)...
LSUSports.net
Football Adds Three Power-5 Transfers for 2023
BATON ROUGE – Three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday. The three recent additions to the Tiger roster include cornerback JK Johnson from Ohio State, cornerback Duce Chestnut from Syracuse and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo from Texas.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Falls to No. 5 LSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team (14-4, 3-2 SEC) was defeated by No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0), 77-57, Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. For a third consecutive contest, senior guard Lauren Hansen (Long Island, N.Y.) scored in double figures as she led the Tigers with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Junior guard Mama Dembele (Manlleu, Spain) joined Hansen by scoring 11 points, her season high, while dishing out a pair of assists.
NOLA.com
LSU veteran Alyona Shchennikova speaks through her 'vocabulary' of gymnastics skills
Alyona Shchennikova sat down in a loft at LSU’s gymnastics practice facility on a Wednesday afternoon. She peered through a set of glass windows to the floor below: the mats, the equipment, the bars and the beams. Some gymnasts practiced later that day. But others, like Shchennikova, did not....
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
LSUSports.net
Six Tigers Named to Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen List
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
LSU gymnastics adding extra security for road meets after Olivia Dunne fans cause issue
After raucous fans caused an issue after a meet between LSU and Utah, the Tigers gymnastics team is increasing its security while on the road.
theadvocate.com
Everyone contributes as the Southern men's basketball team gets past rival Grambling
It took a complete team effort Saturday afternoon, but Southern showed it finally had what it needed to defeat Grambling. The Jaguars faded down the stretch each time when they lost three games to Grambling last season. On Saturday, it was Southern that surged in the final minutes as the Jaguars broke a five-game losing streak to their Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals with an 81-73 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
Chrysta Narcisse, Kira Johnson shine as Lafayette High blows out STM
For Lafayette High School, Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More wasn’t just another girls basketball game. It was an opportunity to make a statement and assert itself as the No. 1 team in Division I. The Lions did just that with relentless defensive pressure and big performances by...
theadvocate.com
Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition
Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling
-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
