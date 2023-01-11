ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk

Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense

The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adds transfer edge rusher who started his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transferred to LSU, the team announced Thursday. He played three years for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. Oghoufo started 20 games over two years at Texas. He recorded 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and six quarterback hurries. He has one year of eligibility and provided experienced depth at edge rusher.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

BREAKING: LSU gets commitment from transfer DL Ovie Oghoufo

LSU has received a commitment from transfer defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Oghoufo comes from Texas but also signed with Notre Dame out of high school when Brian Kelly was the head coach and played at Notre Dame for two seasons. Oghoufo had 54 tackles (8.5 for loss)...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Football Adds Three Power-5 Transfers for 2023

BATON ROUGE – Three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday. The three recent additions to the Tiger roster include cornerback JK Johnson from Ohio State, cornerback Duce Chestnut from Syracuse and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo from Texas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Falls to No. 5 LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team (14-4, 3-2 SEC) was defeated by No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0), 77-57, Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. For a third consecutive contest, senior guard Lauren Hansen (Long Island, N.Y.) scored in double figures as she led the Tigers with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Junior guard Mama Dembele (Manlleu, Spain) joined Hansen by scoring 11 points, her season high, while dishing out a pair of assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Six Tigers Named to Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen List

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Everyone contributes as the Southern men's basketball team gets past rival Grambling

It took a complete team effort Saturday afternoon, but Southern showed it finally had what it needed to defeat Grambling. The Jaguars faded down the stretch each time when they lost three games to Grambling last season. On Saturday, it was Southern that surged in the final minutes as the Jaguars broke a five-game losing streak to their Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals with an 81-73 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
GRAMBLING, LA
theadvocate.com

Chrysta Narcisse, Kira Johnson shine as Lafayette High blows out STM

For Lafayette High School, Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More wasn’t just another girls basketball game. It was an opportunity to make a statement and assert itself as the No. 1 team in Division I. The Lions did just that with relentless defensive pressure and big performances by...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition

Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling

-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

