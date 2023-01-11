It took a complete team effort Saturday afternoon, but Southern showed it finally had what it needed to defeat Grambling. The Jaguars faded down the stretch each time when they lost three games to Grambling last season. On Saturday, it was Southern that surged in the final minutes as the Jaguars broke a five-game losing streak to their Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals with an 81-73 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO