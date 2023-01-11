Read full article on original website
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
🌎 New sanctions on Russian oil
The US plans to impose a cap on the price of Russian refined oil products. This kind of sanction probably won’t have much of an impact—either on gasoline prices or Russia’s oil revenues. Stripe cut its internal valuation again. The Irish-American payments company that was estimated to...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
How Janet Yellen is going to keep the US from defaulting until at least June
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking “extraordinary” measures to keep the US from defaulting on its debts while waiting for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. According to a letter sent to new Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Jan. 13, one of these measures is to suspend new investments in two government retiree funds for pensions and healthcare. The Treasury is also pausing reinvestment in the Government Securities Investment Fund, which is part of a savings plan for public employees.
Tim Cook takes a pay cut to link more of his earnings to Apple's stock performance
Apple’s CEO is linking more of his pay to the company’s stock performs. In a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the iPhone maker said Cook’s “2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation.” Cook himself recommended the changes to the compensation committee.
Closing the gender pay gap has stalled. A new study reveals why
Women have historically been paid less than men. But in the US in the 1980s, they began to catch up — fast. During that decade, the gender pay gap closed by about one percentage point a year. Had that trend continued, a new study finds, the gender wage gap would have reached parity by 2017.
China wants to corner another segment of the global auto industry: car shipping
Before a car hits the road, it’s likely to have sailed the high seas aboard a massive, specialized ship: a roll-on/roll-off car carrier. These large vessels, resembling giant floating garages, can carry thousands of cars at a time. Over decades, Japan, long an automotive powerhouse, has built a globally dominant fleet of car carriers. According to data from Clarksons Research, nearly 40% of the world’s car carrier fleet is Japanese, as measured both by the number of vessels and the capacity of the ships.
Stripe's internal valuation is now two-thirds of what investors estimated in 2021
Payments company Stripe keeps trimming its worth. In the latest revision, Stripe cut the internal value of its shares by about 11%, bringing it down to $63 billion from $74 billion six months ago, according to a report in The Information. The internal valuation, known as 409A, is a stark...
US inflation cooled for a sixth straight month in December
The US consumer price index fell by 0.1% from November to December, offering fresh hope to consumers and markets that the Federal Reserve will slow its hectic regimen of interest-rate hikes and unfetter the economy. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Thursday (Jan. 12), showed a decline...
Dolce & Gabbana is trying to rehab its China image by dressing the wrong demographic
As the 80th Golden Globe Awards got underway at the Beverly Hilton in California on Jan. 10, Hollywood types, including Chinese American actress Li Jun Li, made their way down the red carpet. Li, who has a part in the Margot Robbie-headlined film Babylon, donned a silver dress from Dolce...
Uganda has turned to Turkey to build its railway after China talks fell through
Uganda has canceled all contractual work it signed with China Harbour Engineering Company to build a 273-kilometer standard gauge railway (SGR) from its border with Kenya to its capital in Kampala, after the project failed to kick off eight years later. The east African nation is now courting Yapi Merkezi,...
