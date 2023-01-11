ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital

The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
wrestlingnews365.com

Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns

The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
MMA Fighting

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’

According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Nick Diaz Opens Up About His Current Injuries: ‘I’m Just Not As Agile As I Was’

Nick Diaz has provided an update on the improvements needed before fighting again. After retiring for nearly seven years, Diaz made his Octagon return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Fans questioned if he was fighting again for a paycheck, and the result didn’t help those concerns. The 39-year-old suffered a third-round TKO loss where he seemingly ran out of gas.
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com

MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite

MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
hypebeast.com

Dana White Introduces the Rules of Power Slap

To mark the upcoming season premiere of Power Slap, UFC President Dana White introduced the rules of the world’s premier slap fighting organization. Licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Power Slap is led by Dana White and airs exclusively on TBS. Power Slap will feature competitors...
NEVADA STATE
MiddleEasy

Andrew Tate Shares New Message Following Loss Of Appeal

Andrew Tate has issued a new message amidst his current confinement in Romanian custody. Tate was arrested late last month after allegations of involvement in human trafficking. Furthermore, he’s also being investigated for involvement in an alleged crime ring. Tate rose to fame in recent years on social media...
tjrwrestling.net

“I’m Not Going To Embarrass Myself” – WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down In-Ring Return

A WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea that they might follow in the footsteps of Ric Flair and have one final match. Tully Blanchard was one of the cornerstones of the Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and JJ Dillon. However, while Flair and Arn Anderson continued their wrestling careers well into the nineties and beyond, Blanchard stepped away from the ring full-time in 1990 only making a limited amount of appearances over the years – including a WWE Hall of Fame induction with the rest of the Horsemen (Ole Anderson was replaced by Barry Windham) in 2012.

