WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Matt Barnes Explains Why He Risked His Job With ESPN And Invited Rachel Nichols To Speak Her Truth On His Podcast
Matt Barnes reveals how he risked his job with ESPN to allow Rachel Nichols speak her truth on his podcast.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou’s head coach ‘optimistic’ Jon Jones fight happens, but ‘50-50’ it takes place in March
Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick is hopeful the UFC can get the massive fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones done for the UFC heavyweight title, but there are still hurdles that need to be cleared for that to happen. From multiple reports and conversations, the UFC is targeting...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness
BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno. He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984. He competed from 1974 to 1986...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
Nick Diaz Opens Up About His Current Injuries: ‘I’m Just Not As Agile As I Was’
Nick Diaz has provided an update on the improvements needed before fighting again. After retiring for nearly seven years, Diaz made his Octagon return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Fans questioned if he was fighting again for a paycheck, and the result didn’t help those concerns. The 39-year-old suffered a third-round TKO loss where he seemingly ran out of gas.
Dana White's Lack of Punishment After Slapping Wife Is a Mistake
What will happen when a UFC fighter makes the same error in judgement?
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses
Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
hypebeast.com
Dana White Introduces the Rules of Power Slap
To mark the upcoming season premiere of Power Slap, UFC President Dana White introduced the rules of the world’s premier slap fighting organization. Licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Power Slap is led by Dana White and airs exclusively on TBS. Power Slap will feature competitors...
Andrew Tate Shares New Message Following Loss Of Appeal
Andrew Tate has issued a new message amidst his current confinement in Romanian custody. Tate was arrested late last month after allegations of involvement in human trafficking. Furthermore, he’s also being investigated for involvement in an alleged crime ring. Tate rose to fame in recent years on social media...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Not Going To Embarrass Myself” – WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down In-Ring Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea that they might follow in the footsteps of Ric Flair and have one final match. Tully Blanchard was one of the cornerstones of the Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and JJ Dillon. However, while Flair and Arn Anderson continued their wrestling careers well into the nineties and beyond, Blanchard stepped away from the ring full-time in 1990 only making a limited amount of appearances over the years – including a WWE Hall of Fame induction with the rest of the Horsemen (Ole Anderson was replaced by Barry Windham) in 2012.
